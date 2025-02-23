Watch: Does Israel have a future?

Pappé, one of the Israeli “New Historians” who helped reveal the truth about the 1948 Nakba using official archival sources, outlined trends which may lead to Israel’s collapse: a faltering economy, mass emigration and the global movements to hold Israel accountable. Referring to Israel’s collapse Pappé said, “The question is not if, but when and how.”

Support from fundamentalist Christians and new right-wing fascist parties in Europe “may slow down some of the processes I’m talking about, but they’re not going to stop them,” Pappé said.

”It’s a very dangerous and precarious moment in the history of modern Palestine,” the author of The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine added. He warned that there are new rising powers in Israel which are incompetent and self-destructive. But before they self-destruct, they can still cause much more violence and repression.

Ilan Pappé outlines the challenges Israel faces and predicts dramatic political changes will come.



"The question for me is not if, but when and how." pic.twitter.com/FwvwbxsDjJ — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 22, 2025

What does revolutionary politics look like in the Palestinian struggle for liberation? Ilan Pappé shares his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/AQbyfyqJwX — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 22, 2025

Israel’s Exploitation of the Bibas Family

Last week, as discussed on the program, Hamas returned the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her young children Kfir and Ariel, as part of the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas announced in November 2023 that Israeli airstrikes had killed Shiri Bibas and her children.

But as their bodies were returned, Israeli and US politicians have been using their story to incite renewed hatred against Hamas and Palestinians more generally.

In response to lurid stories in recent days about how the three died, including claims that they were murdered and mutilated by Hamas, the Bibas family issued a statement on 22 February saying that “The family has not received any such details from official sources.”

The Bibas family has also said they do not want any Israeli government officials to attend the funeral of the mother and her two children according to one report.

Will ceasefire phase two go ahead?

Contributing editor Jon Elmer reviewed the messages that fighters sent during the sixth prisoner exchange on 15 February to Israel, Palestinians in Gaza and the wider Arab world.

Elmer emphasized that prisoner exchanges are among the few times that Israelis see Gaza and get messages from Palestinians.

Prisoner exchanges are one of the rare times that people in Israel watch Gaza, says @JonElmer pic.twitter.com/v6EN6oRUA4 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 22, 2025

As it turned out, Hamas released the Israelis as planned, but Israel reneged on its part of the deal and had not released any Palestinians by Sunday.

There was already uncertainty about what would happen next. “Negotiations for phase two were supposed to start over three weeks ago but still have not,” Elmer noted.

What will ceasefire negotiations look like between Israel and Hamas after the first phase concludes? pic.twitter.com/kJpxAZdWrD — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 21, 2025

Israel steps up West Bank violence

In her news brief, associate editor Nora Barrows-Friedman highlighted developments across Palestine, including a report by Oxfam warning that water in Gaza is less than seven percent of pre-genocide levels. This is causing many problems including an increased risk of disease.

“The picture remains extremely bleak and dangerously critical,” the development charity said.

Less than 7 percent of water levels that existed in Gaza before the genocide are available to people, @Oxfam reports.



"The picture remains extremely bleak and dangerously critical." pic.twitter.com/iOr7XuYamC — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 22, 2025

That includes attacking several schools in refugee camps across the West Bank as part of Israel’s plan to close the operations of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestine refugees.

New details about Swiss arrest of Ali Abunimah

Meanwhile, executive director Ali Abunimah spoke about new developments following his arrest in Switzerland and expulsion last month, where he traveled to give a talk about the situation in Palestine.

New documents reveal that Swiss federal police (Fedpol), intelligence services and the migration authority initially rejected a ban.

“It is the task of the state not merely to tolerate the guaranteed pluralism of opinions, but to protect it,” Fedpol concluded in its official response to the Zurich cantonal police, which had requested the ban on Abunimah. “As long as no concrete violent extremist activities threaten the security of Switzerland, no entry bans can be issued under the authority of Fedpol.”

But the very next day, Fedpol reversed itself and issued a ban based on exactly the same claims by the Zurich cantonal police that it had rejected a day earlier.

As associate editor Asa Winstanley reported, the involvement of a notoriously pro-Israel politician, Zurich security director Mario Fehr, may have played a role in the unexplained reversal.

Swiss knew they had no grounds to arrest Palestine speaker @AliAbunimah, files reveal pic.twitter.com/zy6g82ne9p — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 22, 2025

"They need to know that we're not easy targets. We will stand and fight," says @AliAbunimah on Europe's increased attacks on journalists who expose Israel's crimes. pic.twitter.com/vE90Bs2PHP — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 23, 2025

Tamara Nassar produced and directed the program. Michael F. Brown contributed pre-production assistance and this writer contributed post-production assistance.

Past episodes of The Electronic Intifada Livestream can be viewed on our YouTube channel.