Livestream: Only ending genocide can stop Gaza hunger

She was referring to the humiliating, dangerous and ineffective airdrops of aid by Jordan on 29 July. European countries have pledged to carry out similar airdrops of aid.

Executive director Ali Abunimah expressed a similar sentiment when talking about the pledge by some countries to “recognize Palestine.”

“What France, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority, all those Arab states and their other collaborators are doing is trying to revive an endless peace process in which the Palestinian people and their resistance are the wrongdoers … and the Israelis are the victims,” explained Abunimah.

He said that recognizing a Palestinian state in the way that these countries are proposing is “rewarding Israel’s genocide” by assuring no accountability. The proposals include Palestinians disarming and handing over their weapons to the Palestinian Authority before the state can be recognized.

Abunimah says that governments proposing to recognize the Palestinian state are attempting to distract people away from political organizing.

“ They can hear your protests, they can hear your anguish and outrage and they’re trying to distract you with this … Stay on message. This genocide has to end,” urged Abunimah.

Israel has bombed and attacked areas across Gaza, killing at least 640 Palestinians and injuring more than 3,200 between 23 and 30 July, according to records from the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

In November 2024, Netanyahu offered $5 million to any Palestinian who helps free an Israeli prisoner from Gaza. This bribe and Israel’s famous intelligence operations have failed to locate any remaining prisoners of war held by resistance fighters.

“No one in the world could [endure] this situation [for even] one day. Not two years. It’s too much,” said Ruwaida Amer on the livestream.

The sound of a bomb exploding nearby interrupted Amer while she spoke about the horrors in Gaza.

She has written about children, infections, displacement and the death of her cousin. Now due to starvation she lacks energy and struggles to write, to think, to walk and to take care of her mother. Amer’s mother has been very sick and recently required surgery.

“ She needs food, good food, to be strong, to get her health back [after the operation]” said Amer. “ I’m so, so worried about her,” she added.

Palestinians in Gaza can get a very limited amount of food from aid trucks coming in, from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid centers and from air drops. Amer said her family doesn’t go to any of the three options because they are all too dangerous. The air drops are often dropped into “shoot to kill” zones in Gaza.

And it’s simply not enough food.

“We are two million [people]. We are not just 100. No. You need to solve this problem for two million,” she explained.

Amer talked about how people struggle to remain hopeful. But she also said when people in Gaza see people around the world protesting for Gaza and for the war to end, “That makes us strong and that gives us hope.”

Majority of Americans disapprove

A new poll by Gallup shows that Israel’s “military action” in Gaza has only 32 percent support among Americans polled.

“It should be zero percent support for Israel. But for the US this is incredibly low to see,” said Abunimah.

This shift is especially stark among young people: only six percent of respondents aged 18-34 supported Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans have a negative view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a majority disapprove of US President Donald Trump’s attack on Iran.

Israelis admit failing in Gaza

Contributing editor Jon Elmer regularly reports on how Israel’s military has been failing in Gaza and how Palestinian resistance fighters are carrying out sophisticated and effective operations. This week he highlighted the words of several Israelis finally acknowledging those two things.

Recently in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, Qassam fighters emerged from tunnels and attempted to ambush and capture Israeli soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the “elite” Golani Brigade. When the resistance fighters saw an Israeli drone had spotted them they retreated unscathed.

What Israeli Army Radio found significant about this is that it showed resistance fighters operating in well-armed squadrons that are familiar with the terrain, plan out their operations in advance and have support from their own drones.

Elmer said Israel is forced to admit the effectiveness and sophistication of the resistance fighting force because they see videos that clearly show all this.

What Elmer found significant about the operation is that Qassam made sure to retreat when they realized it wouldn’t be successful. Fighters are not going on suicide missions and that’s part of why they have been able to last for so long.

“The fighters’ priority is executing operations: effective operations,” even during a time of starvation and devastation, Elmer explained.

Elmer also quoted Israelis talking about how Israel is failing.

Netanyahu’s government has “failed in the war in Gaza,” said parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid. “It’s a total disaster. This is a strategic failure which is leading to an operational and political failure.”

“ We find ourselves right now in a total disaster,” said Michael Millstein, a former Israeli military intelligence officer.

Elmer also highlighted an operation on 26 July where a Qassam fighter climbed up a 10-foot tall troop carrier and dropped an explosive inside the open hatch at the top of the armored vehicle. Qassam damaged two other troop carriers on the same day. Israel reported there were two killed and many more injured.

