Livestream: “We’re unable to trust that it has really ended”

He was referring to international promises to send the equipment, fuel and supplies needed to repair basic infrastructure in Gaza City, including water and sanitation networks.

Many world leaders have spoken out about Gaza. “But on the ground, nothing has changed,” according to Alnabih.

He also called on nongovernmental organizations to pressure Israel to let vital equipment into Gaza.

He spoke about his 6-year-old niece, Lana, who talks about ”death as a destination.”

Lana’s father died in August 2024. Since then she’s often talked about dying and going to visit her father, according to Alnabih.

“ We could talk about education, medical services, housing for the kids. But their suffering is much deeper,” Alnabih explained.

“There’s a lingering fog, chronic doubt, fading memories of what normal once felt like, scattered focus and a daily weight of depression that clings to every soul still breathing on this land,” read Alnabih from one of his recent social media posts.

Alnabih said the video gave him mixed feelings – He hasn’t had chicken yet. Chicken is still expensive in Gaza, many can’t afford it, but Alnabih could.

”I need my people, all of my people, to taste it – so I can really enjoy it,” he explained.

Life is still not "normal". But as always, we try to find joy wherever we can.



He talked about the olive trees, lemons, oranges and strawberries of Gaza. He said the people are beautiful, generous and love food.

“ The greatest food around the world. We brought you hummus,” Alnabih said laughing.

“I thought that was an Israeli dish,” joked executive director Ali Abunimah.

“ Everyone knows the truth, Ali,” Alnabih replied.

“They do now,” confirmed Abunimah.

”That’s a great joke, by the way,” said Alnabih.

He also mentioned a beautiful church in Gaza City.

”We have very good communication and relations with Christians in Gaza City,” he said.

Muslims and Christians see each other as the same and celebrate together. And many Muslims have evacuated to churches for shelter during the genocide.

People just “would love to live in peace,” said Alnabih.

Hind Rajab’s killers named in ICC filing

During her news brief, Barrows-Friedman also highlighted that Israel has broken the ceasefire by killing and injuring Palestinians while maintaining restrictions on food and humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Hind Rajab Foundation, a legal group seeking accountability for the genocide in Gaza, recently submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court in The Hague with the names of 24 Israeli soldiers and commanders accused of killing 5-year-old Hind Rajab, six members of her family and two Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics, Yousif al-Zeino and Ahmad al-Madhoun.

They were deliberately targeted while attempting to rescue Hind on 29 January 2024 in Gaza City.

🚨🚨 Her name was Hind. Today, her Foundation takes 24 Israeli soldiers and commanders before the ICC for her killing — and vows to pursue them in national courts worldwide.#HindRajabFoundation#JusticeforHind

“Justice is not a favor we ask – it is the inevitable reckoning of truth,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, the foundation’s director.

Watch Barrows-Friedman’s full report on YouTube and read it here.

Deadly yellow line

Contributing editor Jon Elmer reported on how Israel is not adhering to core elements of the ceasefire deal.

There have been more than 80 violations including 88 people killed and 315 wounded.

“Most of these are around or on the yellow line,” reported Elmer.

What is most significant is that Israel considers it a shoot-to-kill zone for any Palestinians who cross the line or come close to it – if they can even tell where it is.

The line was drawn by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff during the ceasefire negotiations.

That explains the lack of clarity and the advantage for Israel since both men are not very knowledgeable about Gaza and favor Israel, according to Elmer.

“The resistance and security forces in Gaza would destroy these groups in a matter of hours if they were not protected behind the shoot-to-kill line,” said Elmer.

The Israeli-backed collaborator militias are hated in Gaza, where they have been stealing aid that is supposed to be distributed for free and selling it on the black market throughout much of the genocide – exacerbating the Israeli-engineered famine.

British Palestinian doctor arrested

Early on 21 October, police raided the home of British Palestinian medical doctor Rahmeh Aladwan.

She was accused of “inciting racial hatred” and “implied support” of Hamas.

According to her account, she was denied water and access to medications while in custody for six hours.

Sigh, today's arrest confirms what they're persecuting us for saying:



Britain is not sovereign.

We are occupied and being made into a joke for the 'israeli' jewish lobby.



Her arrest came two days ahead of a medical license tribunal in front of UK regulator the General Medical Council (GMC) where she is once again being threatened with the loss of her medical license.

“This seems to be quite clearly an attempt to influence the decision of the GMC tribunal today,” said associate editor Asa Winstanley, who reported on the case for the Livestream.

Aladwan’s lawyers were demanding that the accusations against Aladwan be thrown out. Instead the process is moving forward: Aladwan will have to go before the GMC again at a yet to be determined date.

Winstanley highlighted how the genocidal lie about rape by Hamas fighters on 7 October 2023 was used to justify Aladwan’s arrest.

“On 7 October, you posted a variety of communications which demonstrated support for Hamas’ attack on Israel, an attack which involved murder, rape, and kidnap of Israeli citizens,” an officer is heard saying in a video of Aladwan’s arrest.

The accusation of rape is a “complete fabrication” explained Winstanley, noting that The Electronic Intifada has covered the issue extensively on the Livestream and on the website.

Disarming and future

Towards the end of the program, editors discussed what will come next in Gaza.

Elmer highlighted that Hamas only agreed to the first stage of Trump’s 20-point plan. Despite Trump’s insistence, Hamas did not , in fact, agree to disarm.

The second stage has yet to be negotiated and Hamas and other resistance factions say they will not disarm until Palestine has sovereignty and its own army.

But Netanyahu has said Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas has completely disarmed.

Abunimah shared what he fears will happen.

“Hamas and the resistance haven’t agreed to disarm [and] there is no way to do it by force. The default is going to be maintaining the siege and the blockade – as they have done after every single war,” he predicted.

The difference is that Gaza is in worse shape than ever before.

Abunimah fears that Israel and the US will continue to withhold food and other aid as a weapon against Palestinians in Gaza.

“This genocide against the people in Gaza is not over by any means. They are just going from bombs to baby bottles as their weapons,” Abunimah said.

"This genocide against the people in Gaza is not over by any means," says @AliAbunimah.



More people than ever are mobilizing in support of Palestine – including labor actions, boycotts, flotillas and in the courts.

You can watch the program on YouTube, Rumble or Twitter/X, or you can listen to it on your preferred podcast platform.

Tamara Nassar produced and directed the program. Michael F. Brown contributed pre-production assistance and this writer contributed post-production assistance.

Past episodes of The Electronic Intifada Livestream can be viewed on our YouTube channel.