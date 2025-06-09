Livestream: People power will liberate Palestine

Mokhiber is a human rights lawyer and a member of the Gaza Tribunal, a people’s tribunal that recently held its opening public session in Sarajevo.

The prosecutions against Israel in international courts are moving slowly and may not have a ruling for another two years. But “just on the law and the facts alone it is guaranteed, effectively, that the International Court of Justice will come down with a finding of genocide” by Israel against Palestinians, Mohkiber predicted.

“The law has repeatedly come down on the side of Palestine,” Mokhiber noted. “What has failed is enforcement.”

"I don't think we've seen a failure of international law because the law has repeatedly come down on the side of Palestine ... what has failed is enforcement," says @CraigMokhiber. pic.twitter.com/twdcf6TGux — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 9, 2025

“The only way that we can save our mental health when we have a front row seat to a genocide is to be active,” said Mokhiber.

He cited the Gaza Freedom Flotilla with Greta Thunberg and other activists who in recent weeks have been sailing across the Mediterranean with the goal of breaking the siege on Gaza.

Early Monday morning, Israeli commandos seized the Madleen and abducted Thunberg and the other activists, prompting organizers to call on people around the world to pressure the activists’ governments to intervene.

SOS! the volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish citizen.

Pressure their foreign ministries and help us keep them safe!



Web: https://t.co/uCGmx8sn8j

X : @SweMFA

FB : @SweMFA

IG : swedishmfa#AllEyesOnMadeleen pic.twitter.com/76Myrg2Bnz — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) June 9, 2025

Wow!🇸🇪 @SweMFA really doesn't seem to care about "Israel's" violent abduction of @GretaThunberg in international waters. I did follow up with an email, and we'll see what, if anything they reply with. Here's the audio of the call #AllEyesOnMadleen https://t.co/JCwu39POYG pic.twitter.com/TNKZ87e6CT — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 9, 2025

The convoy is getting ready to leave the capital towards Sousse. Several buses from Algeria have also arrived in addition to participants from France and Spain.



I will be sharing timely updates till the convoy reaches Ras Ajdir border with Libya, follow for more. pic.twitter.com/ATSE3j10My — Ghaya Ben Mbarek غاية بن مبارك (@Ghaya_BM) June 9, 2025

Also during the livestream, contributing editor Jon Elmer shared a rare glimpse into Hamas tunnels and associate editor Asa Winstanley led a discussion on Israel’s admission that it is working with anti-Hamas gangs in Gaza.

Executive director Ali Abunimah talked about Israel’s sinking poll numbers around the world and editors discussed ex-Biden official Matthew Miller’s recent interview in which he admits to covering up Israeli war crimes.

Associate editor Nora Barrows-Friedman reported on how Israel is using “aid” centers as slaughter zones.

You can watch the entire show in the video at the top of this article.

The Gaza Tribunal

The Gaza Tribunal is “ global civil society action to respond to the horrors and to the impunity and to the complicity” of so many governmental and legal institutions around the world, Mokhiber said.

The tribunal released the Sarajevo Declaration declaring that Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians.

“ We also reject the destructive ideology of Zionism as the official state ideology of the Israeli regime,” the declaration states, tackling head on an issue that is often avoided in international forums.

Read the full declaration or hear it on YouTube.

Since the Oslo accords of the early 1990s, according to Mokhiber, there has been a “ disingenuous political process that said to the Palestinians: You must negotiate for your rights with your oppressor.”

He made clear the Gaza Tribunal rejects this and “does not recognize the Israel exception to international law.”

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation “concentration camps”

As for the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, it is “a hodgepodge of Israeli and US intelligence operatives, sketchy finance firms in the US, mercenaries and private military contractors posing as humanitarians,” Mokhiber said. “It is the “final phase of the genocide.”

The supposed aid centers are all in southern Gaza and aim to lure people into a small area – “concentration camps” as Mokhiber put it – in preparation for “easy departure or death.”

The so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is "a hodgepodge of Israeli and US intelligence operatives, sketchy finance firms in the US, mercenaries and private military contractors posing as humanitarians," says @CraigMokhiber, and is part of the "final phase of the genocide." pic.twitter.com/Y5ypcoxtUb — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 8, 2025

Since 27 May, when the private US and Israeli-backed firm began its lethal and humiliating operations, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 500 injured while seeking meager portions of food aid, Barrows-Friedman reported.

Two brothers witnessed their mother, Reem Zeidan, being murdered while trying to get an aid parcel on 3 June. ”Don’t go,” said the child Ahmed Mohammed Zeidan in a video. “For a coupon that’s not even worth 50 shekels [$14], it’s not worth it to sacrifice our lives.”

US and Israel turn "aid" centers into slaughter zones, children in Gaza speak of horrors, @NoraBF reports. pic.twitter.com/X0UxOb09xr — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 9, 2025

Israeli airstrikes flattened a home in Gaza City, pinning a baby and his 5-year-old brother beneath the rubble.

A clip filmed by Al Jazeera reporter Anas Al Sharif and posted on 3 June shows the moment the two children were rescued by Palestinian first responders.

مشهد كهذا كفيل أن يهز العالم.. أن يُشعل فيكم غضباً لا ينطفئ !

كيف تمر عليكم هذه الطفلة؟

أن تصبح فجأة بين أنقاض منزلها، أن تحول بينها وبين أنفاسها مسافة معجزة تمنحها بعض هواء لتبقى حيّة شاهدة تروي للأجبال من بعد لو كُتب لها النجاة الكاملة !

"لقد قُصفت في صغري، ووُثقت أنفاسي… pic.twitter.com/QpMV3UAKXg — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) June 3, 2025

Tunnels operations by the resistance

Over the last week, resistance fighters in Gaza carried out several tunnel operations, as contributing editor Jon Elmer reported.

In one operation, unexploded US-supplied anti-tank blast mines were used to construct explosive devices placed in a house where Israeli forces were based, that resistance fighters accessed via tunnels.

The video of the operation offered a rare glimpse into the tunnels that have been critically important during this war.

Palestinian fighters use American anti-tank blast mines that the United States gave to Israel against Israeli soldiers in Gaza, @JonElmer reports pic.twitter.com/9kAsNw4iNX — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 8, 2025

A resistance fighter shot two Israeli soldiers, killing at least one of them, and escaped safely.

This “occurred in an area where the [Israeli military] had been operating for a relatively long time. Therefore they believed that there was nobody in this area,” Elmer said, explaining that the tunnels and alleys allow resistance fighters to access areas where the Israelis believe they are safe,

The tunnels of resistance and alleys of Shujaiya "have vexed the Israelis for generations," says @JonElmer. Palestinian fighters in Gaza are still fighting invading Israeli soldiers through their complex tunnel network. pic.twitter.com/Z6DmhqcKsx — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 9, 2025

Ex-Biden officials cash on lying about genocide

The Sky News interview on 2 June with former Biden State Department spokesperson,Matthew Miller has received a lot of attention for his comment that Israel “without a doubt” committed war crimes in Gaza.

For the first 16 months of the genocide, Miller stood at the State Department podium adamantly denying evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity which he now admits openly the Biden administration knew about.

Ex-Biden official @MatthewaMiller discusses how campus protests for Gaza influenced the administration's holding off on ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/orYp1rDbc4 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 9, 2025

Miller also told Sky News that Biden administration officials did “debate whether and when to cut off weapons to Israel.”

He points out that they did stop sending 2,000 lbs bombs “because we did not believe they would use those in a way that was appropriate in Gaza.”

But Biden ultimately did not cut off all weapons because that action combined with protests against Israel on college campuses and efforts by European governments to recognize Palestine would send the wrong message to Hamas.

“All of those things together were leading the leadership of Hamas to conclude that they didn’t need to agree to a ceasefire.”

Abunimah offered this paraphrase in response: “ We had to keep going with the genocide because we can’t reward protests against genocide by stopping genocide.”

Miller was also continuing the lie that Hamas refused to accept a ceasefire deal, according to Abunimah.

While admitting that Israel committed war crimes, Miller continues to deny that it is perpetrating genocide, claiming only that the war crimes may have been done by individual soldiers, not as Israeli government policy.

But, “We heard him [Miller] say that they had delayed the shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs because they didn’t think Israel was going to use them appropriately in Gaza,” said Abunimah.

That is an admission that “ it was the policy of the Israeli government to commit war crimes by using 2,000-pound bombs to attack civilians.”

Miller’s excuse for covering up the war crimes he knew Israel was committing was that, “When you’re at the podium, you’re not expressing your personal opinion.”

In response, Abunimah said, “ Basically, ‘I was just following orders.’”

This is known as the Nuremberg defense – the claim used by many Nazis on trial after WWII.

The Nuremberg Principles established by those trials now form the basis for much of international law, including the Rome Statute, the founding charter of the International Criminal Court, which has indicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netantyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Perhaps the best known of these principles states: “The fact that a person acted pursuant to the order of his government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.”

According to this principle, Abunimah said Matthew Miller and other US officials who aided and abetted Israel could be investigated as accessories to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

But far from facing accountability – at least for now – Miller has been rewarded with a lucrative position at Vianovo, a Washington lobby group.

I've written to @VianovoLP, the new employer of @matthewamiller. Looking forward to the response! pic.twitter.com/vbo8HJKXj7 — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 3, 2025

Patel has just been hired by SKDK, another Washington lobby group that is on the payroll of the Israeli government.

Israel’s Gangs in Gaza

Editors discussed how this week Israel admitted what many have known for months: Israel is supporting anti-Hamas gangs in Gaza who have been accused of stealing food off of aid trucks.

Former Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman made the public accusation that Netanyahu is arming ISIS-linked criminal gangs. Associate editor Asa Winstanley said this is “ a strategy as old as colonialism itself.”

Lieberman is a political rival to Netanyahu currently. Abunimah noted, “ Often we get information, real information, that reveals hidden truths from Israelis attacking each other.”

New revelations about Israeli collaborators in Gaza emerge from Netanyahu's political rival, @AsaWinstanley explains.



"Often we get information, real information, that reveals hidden truths from Israelis attacking each other," says @AliAbunimah. pic.twitter.com/kZtMXLdPKU — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 8, 2025

Israel is losing popularity worldwide

At the end of the show, Abunimah shared new polling from Pew Research Center in 24 countries around the world which shows that Israel is viewed more negatively than ever.

A majority of Americans now view Israel negatively. Even among Republicans the number viewing Israel negatively has surged from 27 percent in 2022 to 37 percent in 2025.

Notably, people surveyed in the Netherlands and Germany both had negative views of Israel: 78 percent and 64 percent, respectively. Abunimah noted this is in stark contrast to how both of those governments strongly support Israel.

But Abunimah said, “That explains why there’s so much violent repression in Germany: If the population were on board with the pro-Israel pro-genocide policy, you wouldn’t need” so much censorship and violent suppression.

How Israel lost the war of legitimacy - @AliAbunimah looks at new survey. pic.twitter.com/2IiOQPvUaN — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) June 9, 2025

Tamara Nassar produced and directed the program. Michael F. Brown contributed pre-production assistance and this writer contributed post-production assistance.

Past episodes of The Electronic Intifada livestream can be viewed on our YouTube channel.

Ali Abunimah contributed reporting to this article.