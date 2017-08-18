Watch: Israel’s secret blacklists of BDS supporters

Israel has started compiling and disseminating secretive blacklists of overseas supporters of BDS, the Palestinian-led boycott divestment and sanctions movement.

I told The Real News’ Sharmini Peries about this recent phenomenon, how we know about it, and why it amounts to a “covert campaign” against BDS.

You can watch the video above or read a full transcript on The Real News website.

I talk in the interview about my recent articles on the subject. Israeli activists are challenging the ministry responsible for these blacklists by demanding in court they release the procedures by which they are compiled.

This comes after Israel inadvertantly revealed that it is spying on these activists’ emails.

After Rabbi Alissa Wise of Jewish Voice for Peace was banned from the country, it soon became apparent that two names on the blacklist could only have been obtained by illicit and illegal means.