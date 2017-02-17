Watch: Time for a one-state solution for Palestine

On Thursday I spoke to The Real News about the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump at the White House this week, in particular the US president’s statement that he is open to a one-state solution.

Host Sharmini Peries and I discussed what abandoning the two-state solution means, and what a one-state solution might look like.

Watch the video above.

Trump’s statement is, at least, generating discussion. On Friday, The Forward ran a story on renewed interest in the concept of a single democratic state, quoting me, former Palestinian negotiator Diana Buttu and Israeli historian Ilan Pappe.

