Watch: Israel’s genocide targets Palestinian journalists

The day before, an Israeli airstrike on a car they were riding in killed Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Dahdouh and his colleague Mustafa Thuraya in Khan Younis.

A key topic of the discussion was the relative lack of international solidarity for Palestinian journalists who are the only reporters covering Gaza from inside, even as they face Israel’s ongoing American-backed extermination campaign.

.@AliAbunimah: "All those hypocrites who lecture us, 'never again, never again', who are supporting this genocide... I don't have enough words to convey my anger, my disgust & my horror at what we're witnessing in real time" pic.twitter.com/bwUmUteXZO — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 9, 2024

.@AliAbunimah is asked why Israel is targeting and killing journalists in Gaza.



"they're exposing the genocide" pic.twitter.com/UprSVquTDL — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 9, 2024

Palestinian journalists are the world’s eyes and ears, the witnesses recording the Israeli genocide so that no one one can ever claim “we didn’t know.”

.@Hind_Gaza on what its like reporting from Gaza when Israel is murdering journalists.



The lack of solidarity shown to journalists like Hind by many of her colleagues in the west (and their silence while Israel has killed over 100 journalists) is appalling. pic.twitter.com/qef4b47WJo — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 9, 2024

On the panel with me were Tim Dawson, deputy secretary general of the International Federation of Journalists, and Jodie Ginsberg, president of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

You can watch the full discussion in the video at the top of this article as well as some clips below.

“Assassination”

Al Jazeera condemned the attack that killed Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya as a deliberate “assassination,” as the pair “were on their way to carry out their duty in the Gaza Strip.”

Media coverage | Israeli news channel reports on the Israeli army statement regarding the targeting of journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya. The army claims they were targeted for being an "operative who was operating a drone," even though they were far from the areas of… pic.twitter.com/BwuwH3riOJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 9, 2024

For English speakers, here is the first message on social media,from @WaelDahdouh after Israel killed his son Hamza. pic.twitter.com/howq0n5XRF — Walid Mahmoud  (@WalidMahmodRouk) January 8, 2024

The mother of journalist Mustafa Thraya, killed by Israel today, pleads to see her son's face. Those present attempt to restrain her due to the disfigurement caused by Israeli weaponry. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/RhCi3iW63d — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 7, 2024

Wael Dahdouh was himself injured in an Israeli drone strike last month that killed his colleague Samer Abu Daqqa.

Hamza Dahdouh posted this tribute to his mother, brother, sister and baby nephew just days before he would join them on the list of victims in Israel’s genocide.

عاماً جديداً سيقرع أبوابه ، لكن حربنا يا أمي ما زالت طبولها أقوى ، عاماً جفت به كل أيامه ، و توقفت ساعاته عند تلك اللحظة و عند تلك النظره ، باتت أيامنا واحده لا لون لها لا طعم لها دونكم ، فأنتم أيامنا و أنتم سعادتنا و ثنايا الخير فيها ، هنيئا لكم ما تبؤتم و صبراً لنا على فراقكم . pic.twitter.com/PtshoswVM8 — Hamza Dahdouh (@hamzadah1996) December 31, 2023

Unprecedented toll

Israel has killed more than 100 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since 7 October, an unprecedented toll.

“The Israel-Gaza war is the most dangerous situation for journalists we have ever seen,” said Sherif Mansour of the Committee to Protect Journalists in December. “The Israeli army has killed more journalists in 10 weeks than any other army or entity has in any single year. And with every journalist killed, the war becomes harder to document and to understand.”

In a brief filed in December supporting an ongoing US lawsuit against President Joe Biden and Secretary State Blinken for their direct role in the genocide, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate states that “Evidence strongly indicates that the vast majority of the journalists and media workers killed since the start of the genocide were specifically targeted for assassination by the Israeli military.”

“At least 84 of the 95 deceased journalists were killed in ‘surgical’ or sniper Israeli attacks that targeted either their homes (or, in one case, their personal vehicle) or the area where they were reporting, filming or otherwise covering news stories,” the brief adds.

As I told Inside Story, this extermination campaign is only possible with the support of the United States, whose Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday shed crocodile tears over the killing of Hamza Dahdouh and other journalists, during a press conference in Qatar.

Their work is all the more important since Israel prohibits international journalists from entering Gaza, except under escort from its military – a restriction Israel’s high court endorsed on Monday.

.@AliAbunimah: "Yesterday in Qatar when Blinken was.. asked about the murder of Hamza Dahdouh, he said I'm deeply sorry, as if Hamza & all the other journalists had died of some natural disaster instead of being murdered by the weapons [the US is supplying to Israel]"



Well said. pic.twitter.com/X0Q8pjkhnY — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 9, 2024

"Are western media orgs afraid of being accused of antisemitism if they stand up and speak out in support of Palestinian journalists?"@jodieginsberg of @pressfreedom "Absolutely what we've seen in this war is people have been frightened to speak out, even simply to state facts" pic.twitter.com/YWufZIdkgv — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) January 9, 2024

Breaking: Israel has murdered another Palestinian journalist’s family.



Ahmad al-Batta, the correspondent of @AlarabyTV, lost 7 members of his family in Gaza today including his mother. pic.twitter.com/PCDRKDdse6 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 8, 2024

Farewell of the journalist at Palestinian TV, Sameer Radi, to his youngest daughter Dina and his son Hamza, who were killed along with his wife in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah in Gaza. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/sGB6KdNATZ — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 8, 2024