Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa left to bleed to death for hours

Relatives, colleagues and loved ones of Palestinian journalists Sari Mansour and Hasona Saliem, who were killed while working, mourn during funeral ceremony in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on November 19, 2023 Omar Ashtawy APA images

An Israeli drone attack killed an Al Jazeera cameraman and injured the network’s bureau chief in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The Israelis fired the missile that injured Wael al-Dahdouh and cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa after they were dispatched to the Farhana school amidst calls for rescue from injured and besieged Palestinians trapped there.

While al-Dahdouh managed to reach paramedics on foot, Abu Daqqa’s injuries prevented him from doing so. Israel obstructed ambulances from reaching him as he lay on the ground for hours bleeding to death.

Israel’s killing of Samer Abu Daqqa is the latest in its apparently deliberate and systematic attacks on Palestinian journalists and their families. With Abu Daqqa’s death, the number of journalists and media workers killed during Israel’s genocidal war has exceeded 90, according to Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera condemns the Israeli forces killing of cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa. pic.twitter.com/x6tAEzdSuk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 15, 2023

“Return to Samer”

Speaking from his hospital bed, al-Dahdouh explained that he and Abu Daqqa had been covering the evacuation of a Palestinian family from the school alongside an ambulance, with prior coordination.

“We reached certain locations that no camera lens had reached since the ground invasion. Even civil defense and ambulances had not reached those places.”

After concluding his reporting, al-Dahdouh was walking over a distance of several dozen meters – since vehicles couldn’t reach the area due to the level of destruction – when he felt that “something big had happened” that threw him to the ground.

شهادة الزميل وائل الدحدوح عن استهداف طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية لطاقم #الجزيرة الذي أدى إلى استشهاد الزميل المصور سامر أبو دقة في مدرسة فرحانة في خانيونس جنوبي قطاع #غزة#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/YdZKRj3Mdd — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) December 15, 2023

He eventually spotted paramedics and signaled to them, but they were unable to reach him. The correspondent walked until he got to them, received first aid and was taken to hospital.

“I asked them to return to Samer,” al-Dahdouh said.

“But the paramedics said that we had to leave immediately and send another vehicle to the location to avoid all of us becoming targets, and we arrived at the hospital.”

Al Jazeera reported that “by the time he reached an ambulance, medics said they could not return to the site of the attack because it was too dangerous.”

“Following Samer’s injury, he was left to bleed to death for over five hours as Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescue workers from reaching him, denying the much-needed emergency treatment,” according to Al Jazeera.

Al-Dahdouh told the network that one ambulance tried to reach Abu Daqqa but the Israelis fired at it.

The live broadcast showed al-Dahdouh shortly after he arrived at the hospital. He urged medics and journalists around him to go back and rescue Abu Daqqa.

“Samer was screaming, coordinate with the Red Cross, get someone to bring him.”

Al-Dahdouh displayed the same dignity and determination he had shown when Israel killed his wife, son, daughter and grandson in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on 25 October.

“This is a preliminary message despite the wounds,” he said from his hospital bed.

“I will try to regather myself and my strength to continue what we started from the beginning of the war, and despite everything I expect to meet you tomorrow morning live on air.”

This was also not the first time Wael al-Dahdouh had been injured by Israeli forces while reporting. He was struck in the arm by bullet shrapnel while covering Gaza’s Great March of Return protests in May 2018.

A choice to stay in Gaza

Al Jazeera’s managing editor Mohamed Moawad described Samer Abu Daqqa as “not just a skilled professional but a compassionate soul who understood the power of visual storytelling.”

His “lens captured the raw and unfiltered reality of life in Gaza,” and his “courage in the face of adversity allowed the world to witness the untold stories” of the region.

Friends and colleagues mourned Abu Daqqa and remarked on his dedication to covering Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of our dedicated Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Dakka during the recent coverage in Gaza in an Israeli airstrike. His unwavering commitment to truth and storytelling has left an indelible mark on our team.… pic.twitter.com/hdLlhG7IUg — Mohamed Moawad (@moawady) December 15, 2023

Systematic attacks

The Committee to Protect Journalists called for an international probe into the attack, which it says was “a result of a missile launched from what is believed to be an Israeli drone.”

“Al Jazeera aired footage of al-Dahdouh wearing his press vest and assured in its reporting that he was taking precautions and was identifiable as a member of the press,” the Committee to Protect Journalists said.

But press vests don’t seem to provide the intended protection to Palestinian journalists.

Last month, Palestinian reporter Hind Khoudary told The Electronic Intifada that she and others chose not to wear their press vests or carry press gear due to the fear of becoming targets when forcibly displaced from northern Gaza to the south.

Al Jazeera said it “holds Israel accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.”

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike killed the 90-year-old father of Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif. This came after al-Sharif had received threats from Israeli military officers by telephone.

Anas Al-Sharif, a journalist from Gaza, displayed his destroyed home, which was bombed by Israeli forces, resulting in the death of his father.



He said the attack was a targeted and direct response to his work as a journalist pic.twitter.com/96UAWd4MEJ — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 14, 2023

Attacks on journalists

Israel’s attacks on journalists also extend to the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces “violently attacked” Anadolu Agency photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday while he was on reporting duty.

Israeli police “first pulled their weapons at Alkharouf, who was covering the news, and then threw him to the ground, beating and kicking him while he was on the ground,” the Turkish news agency said.

“The physical attack on Mustafa Alkharouf is not a singular incident,” CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna said.

“It belongs to a pattern of physical attacks, assaults, and threats by Israeli soldiers and settlers on journalists reporting from the West Bank and Israel that have dramatically increased since 7 October.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is deeply shocked by reports and footage of Israeli security forces severely beating @anadoluagency Agency photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf. https://t.co/aFWi9jo5gQ — CPJ MENA (@CPJMENA) December 15, 2023

Israel’s attacks on journalists also extend to “assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members,” CJP added.

This is the “deadliest month for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992,” the group said.

Despite the ongoing attacks against them, Palestinian journalists have remained determined in persistently covering Israel’s extermination campaign.

