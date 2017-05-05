Video: Will Trump bring peace in the Middle East?

I spoke to Aaron Maté of The Real News about Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’ Wednesday meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

Abbas praised the president’s “courageous stewardship” and “wisdom.” Trump expressed effusive optimism that he could achieve what has eluded all his predecessors: broker a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians.

But is there any basis to believe that Trump will have any more success than his predecessor Barack Obama, who raised similar hopes when he took office eight years ago?

We also spoke about the Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strike, as well as Hamas’ new charter and what implications it could have for Palestinian politics.

Watch the video above.