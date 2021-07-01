From the Editors 1 July 2021
The unified Palestinian response to Israel’s assaults – including the military resistance from Gaza, protests in the occupied West Bank and within Israel, and a general strike – gave renewed hope to Palestinians that Israel’s regime of occupation, apartheid and settler-colonialism can successfully be resisted.
Despite the Gaza ceasefire, Israel’s ethnic cleansing has not let up in Jerusalem, while the US and EU-backed Palestinian Authority acts as Israel’s puppet.
Yet Western liberals and “progressive” US politicians – among them many who rhetorically support Palestinian rights – are often uncomfortable with or outright opposed to Palestinian armed resistance, or even nonviolent boycotts.Others say they support Palestinian rights, yet still also support US imperialism, regime-change efforts and sanctions against peoples and countries in the region.
Those in US crosshairs are typically the only countries or organizations that actually provide support for the Palestinian resistance.
So can Palestine be liberated while the US remains the imperial hegemon, backing despotic client regimes and waging invasions, bombings and proxy wars against any state that resists its domination?
Did May’s Israeli attack on Gaza mark a turning point in how the world sees Israel and the Palestinian struggle?
And do people in the region support resistance – despite US efforts to sow sectarianism as a tactic to divide its opponents and turn people in the region against each other?
These were some of the topics journalist Rania Khalek and I covered Wednesday in a wide-ranging discussion on her show Dispatches on BreakThrough News.
We also talked about Israel’s “new” government and whether it makes any difference for Palestinians.
Anti-imperialism and the liberation of Palestine
Permalink Adrienne Weller replied on
I am continually grateful for Ali's speaking about imperialism (this must include capitalism, the source of imperialism though he doesn't often mention it). I love this quote from the interview - "You can't have liberation in one country." It echoes for me Trotsky's "You can't have socialism in one country" in his call for international revolution to counter Stalin's policy of "socialism in one country." Ali is great when he says "I refuse to be grateful for crumbs."
I PRAY FOR PALESTINE DAILY
Permalink Adrian Kenneth KEEFE replied on
My day starts with Salat and I pray for Palestine as I have prayed for Palestine these past nine years. Nothing seems to have changed for the better in this time. However, I will not stop praying simply because Israel continues to be evil. Allah knows.
a strategic nadir
Permalink john m costello replied on
As progressives rebelled against Democratic party orthodoxy in 2000 and worked hard to undermine Al Gore in an effort to elect Nader, against all odds, I made it my business to confront every one of them I could find with the probability and as it turned out, the FACT that they made the difference in 4 states, any one of which could have saved us from GWB and co and a million+ Iraqis from US. Eventually most progressives saw the light and the electoral war is where it is and should be; a life and death struggle for just a shot at a future for the human race.
I see the role many progressives are playing now, with tacit support of Hamas and explicit condemnation of the PA, as having similar rationale and possibly a similar affect on the struggle for a Palestinian state, leaving aside the One State – Two State debate.
Nader was right on the issues (largely). He not only had a right to criticize the Dem Party, he had an obligation to his supporters and by extension, humanity itself to do so. If he didn’t, who would and when if ever? His campaign was destined to go down in flames but it was vitally important that it get the attention of the broader public, at all costs.
Mercifully I won’t go on (you’re welcome) with parallels between that and Ali’s positions on the squad and Hamas and the holy rockets, it’s enough.
Ali must continue to point out hypocrisies and double standards, whenever and wherever but there are alliances and principles more fundamental than the fun and games of pointing out hanging snots, which must be seen to for their immediate critical importance in the non-academic struggle for real progress.
nadir cont'd
Permalink john m costello replied on
Ali can probably only help Omar by criticizing her for categorizing Hamas as ‘terrorist’, that’s not a problem. But his and others condemnation of Abu Mazen, without addressing his political and administrative challenges, in all fairness, reminds me of what so-called progressives did to AL Gore in 2000. And this time there isn’t even a Nader as a hope and a prayer. There’s a band of Islamic fundamentalists and their holy rockets.
Ali rightly points out that ‘terrorist’ has become a political pejorative but it still pertains to people who indiscriminately launch missiles into civilian populations, at least in most people’s minds. Maybe Ali can change that, I don’t know but it seems to me there are enough things to change without having to justify indiscriminate killing in a hopeless military fantasy aimed aimlessly at affecting world opinion.
