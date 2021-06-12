Hamas raps Ilhan Omar for equating resistance with Israeli crimes

Power Suits 12 June 2021
The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has hit back at US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar after she accused the group of crimes against humanity, denounced it as “terrorist” and praised Israel as “democratic.”
Omar has been under intense attack for days by Democratic and Republican lawmakers over her questioning of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During a congressional hearing on Monday, Omar took Blinken to task for American opposition to International Criminal Court investigations into alleged crimes by Israel and Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza and by the US and the Taliban in Afghanistan.But in the exchange with Blinken, Omar claimed that Hamas has committed “atrocities” and “crimes against humanity” – accusations that do not withstand a fact-based analysis of the recent escalation of violence.
“Very peculiar”
Omar’s remarks were “very peculiar,” Dr. Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’ international relations office, said on Saturday.
Naim said Hamas “highly appreciates Omar’s stances in support of justice and the rights of the oppressed around the world, foremost among them is the just rights of the Palestinian people.”
However, he added, “it is unacceptable to make such an unfair comparison, which contradicts basic norms of justice and international law.”Hamas admonished Omar for equating “the victim and the executioner” by placing “the resistance of the Palestinian people, the Israeli crimes in Palestine and the US aggression in Afghanistan” on “an equal footing.”
Naim said that Palestinians “have the right to resist the Israeli occupation with all means possible, including armed resistance.” He quoted Nelson Mandela’s statement that “it is always the oppressor, not the oppressed, who dictates the form of the struggle.”
The late Mandela led the African National Congress’ armed struggle against the apartheid regime in South Africa.
Now almost universally viewed as a hero, he was on an official US list of “terrorists” until as late as 2008.
Naim asserted that for years, Hamas has “offered several initiatives to avoid civilian casualties.” But “all of these proposals were rejected by the Israeli occupation, which deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure,” including during Israel’s 11-day intense bombardment of Gaza last month.
This is likely a reference to longstanding Hamas proposals for a long-term truce that Israel has rejected.
“The deliberate and brutal targeting of Palestinian civilians during this aggression was intended to inflict a heavy cost on the Gazan population in a bid to break the Palestinians’ will and their support for the Palestinian resistance,” Naim said of last month’s escalation.
Hamas, according to Naim’s statement, “welcomed the formation of all international investigation commissions and expressed its readiness to cooperate with them for the sake of achieving justice and holding the perpetrators accountable.”
In contrast, Israel habitually rejects any international investigation of its actions and blocks investigators from entering all of the territories under its control.
As this writer argued, the violence committed by Israel and the US in pursuit of domination and empire is vastly greater in scale than that used by Hamas in the context of an occupied people exercising its right to resistance and self-defense.
Omar caves to pressure
Yet Omar came under a storm of protest – including racist and bigoted attacks – from Israel supporters and white supremacist American nationalists who believe that colonial and imperial violence is morally justified while Palestinian armed struggle is “terrorism.”Omar caved under apparent pressure from the leadership of her Democratic Party.
On Thursday, she issued a “clarification” asserting that the exchange with Blinken days earlier was “about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel.”
“I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems,” she added.
Not content with accusing Palestinians of “atrocities” and “crimes against humanity” against the state occupying and colonizing their land, Omar threw in the label “terrorist” – reproducing and reinforcing decades-old Israeli propaganda.
Meanwhile, she appeared to be describing Israel as a “democratic” country, despite the recent findings by such mainstream groups as Human Rights Watch and Israel’s human rights group B’Tselem that Israel commits the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.
Omar’s decision to throw Palestinians under the bus appeared to satisfy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi, one of the most hardline supporters of Israel in the Democratic Party, had rejected Omar’s “drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the US and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban.”
She claimed that such a comparison “foments prejudice and undermines peace and security for all.”
“We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the US and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban,” Pelosi added.
Omar’s rapid collapse in the face of pressure raises serious questions about the role of supposed supporters of Palestinian rights within the US political system.
The Minnesota congresswoman – one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress, along with Rashida Tlaib – has been using her rhetorical support for Palestinians to raise election campaign money.
The racist attacks have also made her the center of advocacy by liberal and progressive groups and individuals who have rallied around her, many using the hashtag #IStandWithIlhan.
Palestinian American activist and human rights attorney Noura Erakat offered the congresswoman unqualified support in the face of the attacks. Omar “insists on repping her constituents” and “refuses to be a token,” Erakat tweeted.
“She came to slay and we must help her.”Thus the right-wing Democratic and Republican attacks on Omar succeeded in shifting the attention away from accountability for Israel’s massacres of Palestinians and towards a narcissistic internal squabble among US political figures and elites in which the rejection and demonization of Palestinian resistance is taken as a given.
At the same time, the damage done to Palestinians by Omar’s comments echoing Israeli propaganda that resistance is “terrorist” is overlooked or excused because she is under attack from the right.Palestinians have fought for decades against propaganda demonizing virtually any form of resistance as “terrorist.” That label is intended to shut down debate and analysis, disrupt solidarity and provide justification for Israel’s regular colonial massacres of Palestinian civilians.
For advocates of Palestinian rights to accept such rhetoric from a supposed ally sends a signal that any fundamental principle is a mere bargaining chip to be used in pursuit of illusory gains and alliances with members of the US imperial establishment.
There can be no question that Omar deserves to be defended against racist and anti-Muslim attacks and threats – just as President Barack Obama deserved to be defended against such attacks from white supremacists who falsely claimed he was Muslim to disparage him or questioned the country of his birth.
The fact that Obama faced such attacks in no way excuses his responsibility for openly pandering to this racism and anti-Muslim bigotry or committing war crimes while president.
Similarly, one can take a principled stance against racist attacks on Omar, while rejecting her anti-Palestinian comments aimed at appeasing Israel’s insatiable American fanatics inside and outside her party.
Inconsistency
Permalink Jeffrey Blankfort replied on
There is no question that Omar bowed to pressure from the Democrat Party which those who criticize do not have to experience. It would have been better, I am sure they would say, if she hadn't questioned Blinken at all.
The problem I have with all this is the silence on the part of the Palestine solidarity movement when male members of the Congressional Black Caucus with more seniority and experience in Congress have repeatedly bowed and scraped before their Zionist party masters, such as the legendary John Lewis who left his civil rights movement behind to become a pitchman for AIPAC when it hosted meetings of new members of Congress or when the CBC failed, under party pressure to publicly criticize Israel for its arms sales to South Africa or when Barbara Lee voted against inserting into the 2016 Democrat Platform a plank opposing Israel's settlement policies and continued occupation. If one is going to fault Omar, it should be put into that context.
we first
Permalink john m costello replied on
I suppose one could expect more of our CBC members as statesmen from an oppressed community but they have their own loyalties and political constraints, so it's not surprising but I hear you, it seems like solidarity for human rights and dignity would be a 1st priority. Look at the flip side though, you'd think Native Americans would have automatic solidarity with African Americans but the consensus in the "five civilized tribes" is to ignore the fact that they held slaves who were promised equal reparations and instead pretend they never knew them. Especially surprising are the Cherokee and even moreso when it comes to solidarity with Palestinians when they should get a chill looking at the similarities between their experience in their own land and the Palestinian's in theirs.
There is movement in the CBC though, the 'Holy Rockets' haven't advanced that cause but hopefully the bonding agency between the "Great March of Return" and "Bloody Sunday" on the Edmond Pettis Bridge won't be completely erased by Hamas' self indulgent and international solidarity damaging violence.
I thought this was a piece from the ONION or The Borowitz Report
Permalink Howard Lenow replied on
At first glance, I thought this headline was a parody from The ONION or The Borowitz Report. The attacks on Representative Omar are all sideshows and they should stop. Yes, no one should equate Israel's horrific attacks on civilian populations with Hamas' rockets. But, there is no question that Hamas' indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilian populations is a violation of international human rights principles and none of us should excuse such attacks for any reason. If you stand for the principles of human rights, you do so regardless of the offenders and regardless of proportionality. It is sad that Representative Omar is a lightning rod for the right wing and liberal zionists and it is sad that she is in a position where here words are parsed so routinely and unfairly. It should stop from all sides.
Howard, as regards the
Permalink Ali Abunimah replied on
Howard, as regards the “indiscriminate attacks,” I’ve addressed that in another article to which I refer you, rather than repeat myself here. https://electronicintifada.net/content/its-time-change-liberal-discourse…
right vs might?
Permalink john m costello replied on
Ali, you quote heavily from Yahya Sinwar to make your argument that Hamas’ rocket fire is justified but neither you nor Sinwar answer Howard. Well, being just an ordinary person, I read what he had to say and I agree with it in spite of having read very carefully what both you and Sinwar had to say.
So what’s wrong with using unguided missiles, even if one would prefer they could be guided?
Firstly and most importantly, it’s wrong to use them either way. Now I’m relatively uneducated but my understanding is that’s according to common codes of both secular and theological morality, whatever differences manifest in the real world.
But I understand, this is the real world and I also get that we little people rely on you great thinkers to say where and when those niceties apply, for purposes of national interest for instance. So help me now.
How, when the only thing Hamas’ rockets guarantee is death and destruction for the Palestinian people, is the launching of rockets in “the national interest” and how does it impose a “cost” on Israel when they can so easily be cited as evidence of terrorism with indiscriminate weaponry, to the world and especially to their own people who are certainly willing to sacrifice lives at a 10 or 20 to 1ratio to keep what they have?
I’ll leave it at that. A full expose of the cognitive dissonance, or “demented” thinking necessary to conclude that Hamas is a good product of the degradation, oppression and cheating of the Palestinian people would drive me to be even more longwinded. But I look forward to a reply and an opportunity to debate the value of non-violent struggle vs armed struggle in this struggle.
I'll answer
Permalink john m costello replied on
One good thing came of the holy rockets; it focused world media on Palestine for 11 days and a few more. The value of that was augmented by Israel's destruction of the media building, which checked pro-Israel media bias a bit. That's it. 260 lives for that. The overwhelming majority were Palestinians of course and the many who view that as a victory are endorsing the view that Palestinian lives are of little value, or at least the lives of ordinary Palestinians. Not great Hamas leaders and their "public intellectual" diasporic friends in the media naturally.
a hopefully useful reminder
Permalink tom hall replied on
It's important to remember that the body in which Rep. Omar serves is a branch of the most corrupt and violent organization on earth, the United States government. To even enter such a system is to implicitly accept its main premises, which are compounded of lies and boundless greed (yes, it IS the Benjamins, baby). You cannot function in Congress, you can't get committee assignments, you can't get staff or offices or bodyguards- you can't breathe- without demonstrating your loyalty to that system at a fundamental level. After all, you devoted a good portion of your life striving to gain entry to the most exclusive club this side of the College of Cardinals. In such hallowed precincts there are no rebels, only constituents and donors and interests. In that light, for any member of Congress to actually, straightforwardly, unconditionally support the right of Palestinians to resist Israeli/U.S. war crimes isn't merely illogical, it's evidence of insanity.
Rep. Omar isn't as reprehensible as most of her colleagues. In fact, she retains a patina of idealism, whereas they arrived in Congress as fully formed tools of the war machine. What distinguishes her and a few others is that we are to be granted an edifying view of her lamentable trajectory. Just look at the career of Bernard Sanders, who came to Washington as the consummate outsider, only to evolve into a Democratic Party contender and backer of the Clinton-Biden wing. The longer you stay, the more you belong.
In sum, we must never repose our trust and our faith in individual leaders, whether they sit in government or other positions in public life. The fight for justice is antithetical to the system they serve. Our work for Palestine must never be predicated on hopes for their support. The pressure has to come from below, and it has to be sustained outside the absolutely rotten structures of power in Washington.
Whatever
Permalink John Costello replied on
Tom, you must certainly be the world's most perfectly refined ivory tower so-called progressive.
Israeli Democracy
Permalink Pink not white replied on
Israel IS a democracy, but it’s a Proportional Representation [PR] system where parties appoint the Members of Knesset and small Tail parties Wag the Dog by wangling Cabinet seats. Instead of moderation, fanatic minorities actually rule the majority.
With First Past The Post [FPTP] parliaments, voters get to choose who represents their constituency. We (Canada) often have Minority Governments where each bill succeeds or is amended on a different mix of party support.
Journalists should tell us whether elections in a country are FPTP, PR or Congressional so that people better understand what’s happening outside their own experience.
-/-
It will be fascinating to see whether this very mixed, new Israeli government coalition moderates its approach to Palestinians and finally seeks a peaceful 2-state solution
OR
continues its illegal occupation with accompanying near slavery ’Separate Development’ and slow theft of land by Zionist settlers.
Standing One's Ground
Permalink Stefano R. Baldari replied on
Ms. Omar should stand her ground when speaking about Occupied Palestine (Israel) and Zionism, a fascist, racist, apartheid, white supremacist ideology. Equating Hamas as a "terrorist" group alongside Occupied Palestine (Israel) is ludicrous. Trying to be even handed in dealing with Zionists and their supporters will never do. Zionists can never, ever be appeased. Once you back off on what you've originally stated, they know they've weakened you and won. In international law, Hamas/Palestinians, et al have a right, even an armed right, to defend themselves against occupation. The atrocities, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli Zionists should and must be denounced. Comparing Hamas with Israeli Zionists is, quite frankly, inexcusable--there is no comparison.
Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, is a vile, repugnant, and repulsive human being, someone who has made millions of dollars for herself since she became a member of Congress. Moreover, she is a consummate sycophant for a fascist, illegitimate, state. In her monied eyes, Occupied Palestine (Israel) can do no wrong.
