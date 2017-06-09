Video: Syrian cuisine comes to Gaza

A handful of families from Syria have sought refuge in the Gaza Strip in recent years.

As movement in and out of Gaza is tightly controlled by Egypt, some entered through the tunnels underneath the border.

With them they brought Syrian cuisine, and new restaurants serving traditional Syrian food have opened up in Gaza.

The restaurants help families from Syria – who have little aid to rely on, and scant work opportunity elsewhere – to support themselves.

For the 2 million Palestinians confined to Gaza, under siege for a decade, the restaurants are an opportunity to taste the outside world.

Video by Ruwaida Amer for The Electronic Intifada.