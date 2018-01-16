Video: Building a theater audience in Gaza

Palestine’s Theater was founded in 2011 by director Edrees Taleb in Gaza City.

The troupe brings together 25 actors from all over the Strip, to rehearse and perform plays for the public.

There is no dedicated playhouse in Gaza, so the troupe rehearses and performs at the Said al-Mishal Establishment for Culture and Sciences in Gaza City.

The troupe faced obstacles in starting the group and generating interest in their plays.

Actress Hanan Madi said that not all families are encouraging, “but once they understand it and realize it’s reasonable, they no longer object.”

The project wasn’t successful from the outset, according to Taleb.

“But after I insisted that people attend, my audience grew. They come, pay tickets and try to enjoy a comedic performance to try to take their minds off of life in the Gaza Strip, from electricity cuts to other things.”

Video by Ruwaida Amer and Sanad Abu Latifa.