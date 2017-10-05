A passion for fashion in Gaza

The Gaza Strip is associated with war, poverty and desperation.

The more than two million Palestinians living there endure extreme conditions. But Gaza is also a place of creativity and productivity.

The House of Organza fashion studio opened in Gaza City last year.

There, four women design and produce clothes and accessories. Much of their work is inspired by Palestinian cultural heritage.

They have succeeded despite Gaza’s high unemployment rate and severe Israeli restrictions on imports of raw materials, including fabric.

They’ve found success by pursuing their passion.

Video by Ruwaida Amer for The Electronic Intifada.