Palestine in Pictures: August 2019

A Palestinian fire breather performs on the beach of Gaza City on 8 August. Mohammed Zaanoun ActiveStills

Israeli occupation forces killed 12 Palestinians during August.

Nassim Abu Rumi, 14, was shot dead by Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City on 15 August as he and another boy attempted to stab officers, wounding one.

Israel is currently holding the slain child’s body. The other youth, Hamoudeh al-Sheikh, was critically injured and detained by Israel.

The deadly incident occurred at the Lion’s Gate to the al-Aqsa mosque compound. Days earlier, police injured dozens of worshippers attempting to pray at the holy site during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Also in the West Bank, Alaa al-Hreimi, 27, was shot and killed by a police officer after hitting two Israeli siblings with his car near the Hebron-area Elazar settlement, injuring one of them seriously.

Israeli media reported that a police officer shot at al-Hreimi as he was trying to exit the car, suggesting that he may have been extrajudicially executed.

In Gaza, Badr al-Din Abu Mousa, 25, died on 31 August of injuries sustained the previous day during Great March of Return protests east of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces have killed 208 Palestinians during the protests that began in late March 2018. More than 9,000 Palestinians have been wounded by live fire during the protests.

Armed Gaza men killed

Several Gaza men were killed in multiple incidents as they allegedly attempted to infiltrate or wage attacks on Israel.

A man identified as Hani Abu Salah was killed on 1 August after he reportedly infiltrated Israel from Gaza and, armed with a rifle and grenades, wounded three soldiers. Israel is holding his body.

On 10 August, four Palestinians – identified as Abdullah Ismail al-Hamaida, 21, Abdullah Ashraf al-Ghomri, 19, Ahmad Ayman al-Adeini, 20 and Abdullah al-Masri, 21 – were killed along the Gaza-Israel boundary.

Israeli forces opened fire on the group after one of them crossed the boundary and fired at and threw a grenade toward soldiers.

The following day, another armed Palestinian, Marwan Nasser, 26, was killed while allegedly attempting to breach the Gaza-Israel boundary fence.

Also in Gaza, three armed Palestinians – identified as Mahmoud Adel al-Walayda, 24, Muhammad Farid Abu Namous, 27 and Muhammad Samir al-Taramsi, 26 – were killed by Israeli helicopter and tank fire along the boundary with Israel on 18 August.

Israeli media reported that the deadly strike on Gaza followed the launch of three rockets from the territory, causing no injuries.

There were six incidents of rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel during the second half of the month, according to Israeli media. Israel bombed what it said were Hamas posts in Gaza, claiming to be acting in retaliation.

Israel also cut by half oil imports to Gaza’s power station in response to the rocket fire. The fuel cuts reduced the number of hours of electricity available to residents of the territory to four to five consecutive hours at a time, followed by 12 hours of outages.

The reduced capacity of Gaza’s power station has also caused the amount of untreated sewage pumped into the Mediterranean Sea to increase significantly. Water distribution to Gaza households has meanwhile declined by once every three days to once every four or five days.

Gisha, a human rights group that monitors Israel’s blockade of Gaza, now in its 12th year, said that Israel’s decision “constitutes illegal collective punishment.” It added that fuel reduction “has nothing to do with the security of Israeli citizens.”

Three police officers in Gaza were killed on 27 August in suicide attacks at two police stations in the territory. Hamas security forces arrested Salafi activists following the deadly explosions.

Israeli teens slain

Two young Israelis were killed in the West Bank during the month.

Dvir Sorek, 19, was found stabbed to death on a road outside the Migdal Oz settlement near the West Bank city of Hebron on 7 August.

Three days later, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinian cousins suspected of killing the off-duty soldier and yeshiva student.

Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by what the Israeli military said was an improvised explosive device near the Dolev settlement in the central West Bank on 23 August. The teen’s father and adult brother were also injured in the explosion, the latter critically.

She was the first child among the eight Israelis killed in conflict-related violence so far this year. Additionally, a Palestinian resident of the West Bank was killed by a rocket fired from Gaza into southern Israel earlier this year.

Cluster bomb kills Lebanese child

In Lebanon, a child was killed by a cluster bomb left over from the 2006 war.

Eight-year-old Ali Abbas Maatouk was fatally injured when the bomb detonated while he played with another child in Toul village in the south of the country.

The deadly incident occurred on the anniversary of the end of the war, during which Israel dropped some 4 million cluster bombs over the south of the country.

During August, Israel waged new attacks in Lebanon, along with Syria and Iraq.

US officials stated that on 20 August, Israel targeted a weapons depot near Baghdad, claiming that it was used by Iran to transfer weapons to Syria.

The Israeli military attacked a site near the Syrian capital Damascus on 24 August, claiming that it preempted an imminent drone attack by Iranian forces.

Days later, Lebanon said two Israeli drones fell on its territory in a failed attack on a Hizballah media office in a southern suburb of Beirut.

Palestinians in Haifa protest against violence and homophobia towards the LGBTQI community on 1 August following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy outside a youth hostel in Tel Aviv the previous week. The brothers of the seriously injured teen, who is a Palestinian citizen of Israel, and a third man were arrested over their alleged involvement in the attack. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

A Palestinian boy enjoys the first beach in Gaza City accessible to people with disabilities on 5 August. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Palestinian youths clean up a Gaza City beach on 7 August. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Palestinians in Gaza City protest in solidarity with Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails on 7 August. Protests over restrictions on Palestinian refugees’ right to work spread from Lebanon’s refugee camps into its city streets. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Palestinian Authority advisor to the president for religious affairs, arrives in Mecca to attend the annual pilgrimage on 8 August. The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime. Ashraf Amra APA images

Israeli soldiers raid Beit Fajjar village, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on 8 August following the fatal stabbing of a resident of a nearby Jewish settlement. Mosab Shawer APA images

A Gaza City market ahead of Eid al-Adha on 10 August. Muslims across the world prepared for the holiday when custom requires the faithful to make a sacrifice. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Relatives of Marwan Nasser, killed by Israeli occupation forces, mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, on 11 August. Nasser, 26, was killed while allegedly attempting to breach the Gaza-Israel boundary fence. Abed Elrahman Alkahlout APA images

Palestinians visit the graves of their relatives at a Gaza City cemetery during Eid al-Adha, 11 August. The two-day holiday marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or Hajj to the Saudi holy city of Mecca. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Palestinians protest against a new settlement outpost built on lands belonging to the village of Kafr Malik, near the central West Bank city of Ramallah, on 16 August. Oren Ziv ActiveStills

Israeli occupation forces inspect the site of an alleged car-ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Elazar, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on 16 August. Two Israeli siblings were injured after a driver rammed into them near a bus stop. The driver, Alaa al-Hreimi, 27, was shot and killed by a police officer as he attempted to exit the vehicle. Mosab Shawer APA images

Relatives of Alaa al-Hreimi, shot dead by an Israeli police officer after he hit two Israeli teenagers with his car, mourn at their home in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on 16 August. Abedalrahman Hassan APA images

Mourners carry the body of Mahmoud al-Walayda, one of three armed Palestinians killed overnight along the Gaza-Israel boundary, during his funeral in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, on 18 August. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Israeli forces demolish containers on the pretext that they were built without permits in the West Bank town of Dura, south of Hebron, on 19 August. Mosab Shawer APA images

Palestinian Bedouins herd sheep near the Israel-Gaza boundary east of Gaza City on 19 August. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Israeli occupation forces remove vegetable stands belonging to Palestinian vendors at Wadi al-Khalil checkpoint south of Dhahriyeh, southern West Bank, on 22 August. Mashhor Wahwah WAFA

An injured protester is evacuated during Great March of Return demonstrations along Gaza’s eastern boundary with Israel on 23 August. Mohammed Zaanoun ActiveStills

A Palestinian child takes a bath in the outskirts of Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza, during a heat wave on 24 August. Mohammed Zaanoun ActiveStills

Israeli soldiers escort Jewish settlers as they tour the streets of the Old City of Hebron in the West Bank on 24 August. Mosab Shawer APA images

Israeli settlers take over a Palestinian home in the Old City of Hebron in the West Bank on 25 August. Settlers guarded by the Israeli military stormed the home belonging to the Abu Rajab family. Mosab Shawer APA images

Palestinians receive financial aid at a Gaza City post office on 26 August. Families in need received $100 as part of a grant from the government of Qatar. Mahmoud Ajjour APA images

Israeli Border Police try to evacuate a Palestinian woman out of a building in the West Bank town of Beit Jala, near Bethlehem, before it was demolished by occupation forces on the pretext that it was built without a permit, 26 August. Abedalrahman Hassan APA images

A building in the West Bank town of Beit Jala following its demolition by Israeli forces on 26 August. Abedalrahman Hassan APA images

Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron protest to demand that Israel transfer the bodies of their family members killed by occupation forces, 27 August. Mosab Shawer APA images

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political wing, attends the Gaza City funeral of police officers Salama al-Nadeem and Alaa al-Gharabli on 28 August. Three officers were killed the previous evening in two suicide attacks targeting police checkpoints in the territory, Gaza’s interior ministry said. Ashraf Amra APA images

Mourners carry the body of Badr al-Din Abu Mousa, 25, during his funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on 31 August. Abu Mousa died after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during Great March of Return protests the previous day. Ashraf Amra APA images