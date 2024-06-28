I got death threats for doing charity work

The amount of aid entering Gaza is totally inadequate. Omar Ashtawy APA images

My room in Cairo is dark and miserable.

It has been several months since I left Gaza.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war, I have been using social media to promote charitable initiatives for people in Gaza.

When the famine began – especially in the north of Gaza – some individuals exploited the situation. The price of food and accommodation rose considerably.

The situation was catastrophic. It felt like a mountain was collapsing more and more every day.

One night, I was lying on my cold bed amid the sounds of relentless shelling. I checked Instagram and got a nasty surprise: There was a barrage of death threats directed at me.

The threats came from Israelis using social media. The Israelis threatening me considered me a terrorist because of my humanitarian work.

Many others providing aid to Gaza have been similarly threatened.

The threats must be taken seriously. Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank have attacked trucks containing food destined for Gaza.

Life is precious. And out of fear for my family’s life, I registered to leave Gaza for Egypt.

That meant we had to fork out $5,000 each. Before Israel invaded Rafah last month, Egypt was charging Palestinians that amount if they sought to leave Gaza.

Yes, I have left Gaza. But I am still haunted by its pain.

How exactly should my journey be categorized?

Forced migration?

Voluntary migration?

Or migration without return?

We face many difficulties in Egypt. There are few job opportunities.

I am a doctor and I have faced problems finding work. My certificates and other important documents are still in Gaza.

I tried to get in touch with the administration in Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital and other relevant authorities in Gaza. I needed to have copies of my documents sent to the authorities in Cairo.

The original documents have been lost under the rubble of my house. And Gaza’s healthcare system has almost completely collapsed.

Eventually I managed to get papers issued by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. I am registering to complete my medical studies in Egypt.

I only hope that the war will end soon, that we can return to our homeland and rebuild it again.

Haya Hijazi is a medical student from Gaza.