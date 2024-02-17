Watch: Gaza’s doctors are champions of resistance, with Dr. Mads Gilbert

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 17 February 2024
Gilbert is a Norwegian physician who has spent years working alongside doctors, nurses and medical staff in Gaza hospitals.
In our discussion, we focused on the situation at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, inside which Israeli forces have attacked physicians, staff, patients and displaced persons over the last week.We also talked about medicine as a revolutionary profession and the prospects of rebuilding Gaza’s medical infrastructure.
Gilbert is the author of Night in Gaza, a medical account of Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza.
