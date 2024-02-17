Watch: Gaza’s doctors are champions of resistance, with Dr. Mads Gilbert

Nora Barrows-Friedman The Electronic Intifada Podcast 17 February 2024

On this episode of The Electronic Intifada Podcast, Tamara Nassar and I spoke with Dr. Mads Gilbert about Israel’s relentless attacks on hospitals and medical workers in Gaza.

Gilbert is a Norwegian physician who has spent years working alongside doctors, nurses and medical staff in Gaza hospitals.

In our discussion, we focused on the situation at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, inside which Israeli forces have attacked physicians, staff, patients and displaced persons over the last week.

We also talked about medicine as a revolutionary profession and the prospects of rebuilding Gaza’s medical infrastructure.

Gilbert is the author of Night in Gaza, a medical account of Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza.

Watch the entire broadcast above or listen via SoundCloud below.

Audio icon mads_gilbert_2-16-24.mp3

