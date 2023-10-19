Watch: Day 12 roundup of Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Aljamal joined us for our livestream broadcast on Wednesday. He made clear that taking shelter in a school run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) provides no guarantee of safety.

“Today, Israel bombed an UNRWA school in Megazi refugee camp, in the middle area, where my family lives – my sister lives in Megazi refugee camp – and killed six Palestinians at least.”

We discuss the bombing on Tuesday of the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, and the enormous propaganda efforts Israel – and the West, abetted by corporate media – are engaging in to absolve all responsibility.

"History teaches us that every genocide campaign is based on lies: lies told about the victims by the perpetrator, and lies told by the perpetrators about themselves. And so it is with the Israeli-American genocide taking place now in Gaza."



“The Israelis have a playbook that goes like this every single time: ‘We’re checking into it. It wasn’t us. Well, it was us, but they made us do it. It was us, but look at this grainy footage – they haven’t even gotten to the grainy footage part yet.”

Israeli soldiers and settler extremists have killed more than 60 Palestinians since 7 October.

We played a short segment of video and audio reports from the ground by three of our Gaza-based contributors, Mohammed Asad, Ahmed Abu Artema and Aseel Mousa.

Asad, a photojournalist, visited the site of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. He told The Electronic Intifada that he traveled through the coastal enclave under dangerous circumstances, moving to three different locations, in order to connect to the internet and send these updates to us.

