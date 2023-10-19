Watch: Day 12 roundup of Israel’s attacks on Gaza

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 19 October 2023
Aljamal joined us for our livestream broadcast on Wednesday. He made clear that taking shelter in a school run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) provides no guarantee of safety.
“Today, Israel bombed an UNRWA school in Megazi refugee camp, in the middle area, where my family lives – my sister lives in Megazi refugee camp – and killed six Palestinians at least.”He adds that this is not the first time that Israel has bombed the area where his family lives, “but this time, the magnitude of destruction – leveling entire neighborhoods to the ground, bombing houses, residential neighborhoods without warning – became the norm,” he explains.
We discuss the bombing on Tuesday of the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, and the enormous propaganda efforts Israel – and the West, abetted by corporate media – are engaging in to absolve all responsibility.Journalist and researcher Jon Elmer says that none of the evidence that Israel has shown the world indicates that it was a Palestinian rocket that “fell short,” as Israel claims. This was the third time this week that the al-Ahli hospital was targeted, he notes.
“The Israelis have a playbook that goes like this every single time: ‘We’re checking into it. It wasn’t us. Well, it was us, but they made us do it. It was us, but look at this grainy footage – they haven’t even gotten to the grainy footage part yet.”Writer and lecturer Abdaljawad Omar joined us again from the occupied West Bank to discuss the expanding state and settler violence against Palestinians while all eyes are on Gaza. He talked about the expanding protests in Palestinian cities against the Palestinian Authority, which “has been silent, but also has been receiving American counterparts, smiling in their faces and being part of this diplomatic attempt to negotiate what is possible in Gaza.”
Israeli soldiers and settler extremists have killed more than 60 Palestinians since 7 October.
We played a short segment of video and audio reports from the ground by three of our Gaza-based contributors, Mohammed Asad, Ahmed Abu Artema and Aseel Mousa.
Asad, a photojournalist, visited the site of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. He told The Electronic Intifada that he traveled through the coastal enclave under dangerous circumstances, moving to three different locations, in order to connect to the internet and send these updates to us.
