Students fight escalating repression on US campuses

Sustained protests have been organized in direct opposition to university administrations’ relationships with Israeli institutions and investments in corporations that aid and abet Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Israel lobby groups have mounted escalating attacks on students who support Palestinian liberation, and have worked with university administrations to crack down on student activism and speech.

In New York City, the Columbia University administration suspended the campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace in late 2023.

Earlier this month, after students organized an event focused on Palestine, the administration suspended four students and issued them eviction orders from student housing with only 24 hours notice.

On 17 April, students at Columbia began an occupation of the East Lawn on campus, bringing tents and banners to establish a “liberated zone” in defense of students whom the university has criminalized for protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

On 18 April, in an attempt to quash the protests, Columbia University’s president Minouche Shafik authorized the New York City Police Department to remove and arrest students in the encampments.

The university also suspended several students.

The vicious, shameful, and undignified president of Columbia University, Minouche Shafik, has sent an email declaring the imminent: NYPD has been authorized to sweep the encampment and engage in mass arrests. Arrests are now underway



National Students for Justice in Palestine

An SJP organizer, Maryam Alwan, smiling in the face of arrest. When you know you are on the right side of history, there is nothing to be afraid of. @Columbia University students refuse to back down!

Today, the President of @Columbia along with other university leaders, testified in Congress. The hearing evidenced the hostile anti-Palestinian environment at Columbia University perpetuated by university leadership and administration.

I have never seen anything like this happen before at Columbia. There is no fear left among students. Organizers were arrested en masse & when I got out of jail, I was told students occupied another lawn on their own. Hundreds are willing to risk arrest. I am so filled with hope.

i'm an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege i have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings



i just received notice that i am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.

The Gaza Solidarity Encampment is up & at em.



People are socializing, eating breakfast between chants. Those who slept on the lawn tell me they were unbothered sleeping exposed, comforted by a sense of community they feel here.



Crews are moving pallets of risers beside the lawn

thanks to the endless and awe inspiring resistance of the Palestinian people, north american universities are alive again

that awkward moment when the nypd turns on shafik/columbia LMAOOO pathetic the lot of them

Students are occupying Columbia today in a throwback to the 1968 protests where students occupied 5 campus buildings to protest the university's complicity in the Vietnam War, its racist policies, and repression against organizers.



More on 1968 protests:https://t.co/JfI1t2tNsT https://t.co/IwyNulIAjj pic.twitter.com/CsVEofT6dq — Gerard (@GerardDalbon) April 17, 2024

Miami University (OH) held a solidarity demo today for the encampments at Columbia University and UNC, and not itself an encampment.



Miami University (OH) held a solidarity demo today for the encampments at Columbia University and UNC, and not itself an encampment.

(an earlier post of mine stated this was an encampment as well; that was incorrect. Apologies for the confusion)

K., a student at Columbia University who did not wish to be named, talked about the administration’s recent disciplinary actions against student activists in an effort to destroy the anti-genocide movement.

Safiyyah Ogundipe, a senior at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the campus’ Coalition Against Apartheid, explained the relationships between the university and US weapons manufacturers which work to supply Israel with high-tech weapons.

Lea Kayali at Harvard Law School told us about the divestment organizing there as well as administrative punishment over Palestine solidarity activism, and what material ties there are between Harvard and Israeli institutions.

Sabirah M. is a junior at the University of Pennsylvania and told us about students who faced administrative discipline for screening a documentary on Zionism, Israel’s state ideology.

