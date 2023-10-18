Podcast Ep 84: Students fight smears as universities back Israel’s genocidal attacks

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 18 October 2023
On episode 84, we speak with Palestine Legal’s senior staff attorney Radhika Sainath, who lays out the current repressive atmosphere on campuses across the US and gives advice to students who can protect themselves from these attacks.
Palestine Legal, a civil rights group, is asking students and activists to contact them immediately for legal help and for reporting of incidents of harassment, threats and assaults.
“It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before – we’ve been working around the clock,” she says.
“This surge for requests for legal help is in part due to the outpouring of support for Palestinian freedom that we’ve been seeing, and against Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.”
Administrators have issued statements condemning Palestinian resistance to Israel’s slaughter while affirming support of Israel.
Israel’s supporters, meanwhile, have engaged in violence and hate crimes against students who protest.At a rally at Brooklyn College in New York, a local councilmember showed up with a gun strapped to her hip, which was seen as an overt violent threat to supporters of Palestinian rights. She was later arrested.
Meanwhile, Israel-backed donors are already pulling funds from elite institutions in order to pressure universities to crack down harder on Palestine solidarity protests.At Harvard, for example, undergraduate and graduate students who signed a letter authored by the on-campus Palestine Solidarity Committee have been subjected to “a vicious condemnation campaign, including statements and social media posts from Harvard faculty, alumni, donors, and University administration,” according to the Harvard Graduate Students’ Union.
This backlash, they say, “has directly exposed students to ongoing harassment and doxxing attacks.” Doxxing refers to the release of personal identification information online.
Last week, Palestinian Harvard students “were forced to postpone a campus vigil for all civilian lives lost due to credible safety concerns and threats against student security,” the student union adds.
Students eventually held a large rally on 15 October.
Days before the rally, a billboard truck drove near campus “displaying the names and faces of affiliated students. The organization behind the truck has vowed to continue harassing students,” they say.
McCarthyite tactics
These kinds of tactics have been used by anti-Palestinian lobby groups at the University of California at Berkeley last year, when law students pledged not to host speakers who support Israeli apartheid.
This week in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, UC Berkeley law professor Steven Solomon smeared his students as anti-Jewish bigots and called on employers to investigate his graduates’ political positions before law firms hire them.One major US law firm has already heeded Solomon’s McCarthyite call.
On Tuesday, the Davis Polk firm announced in an internal email “that it had rescinded letters of employment for three law students at Harvard and Columbia universities who signed on to organizational statements about Israel,” according to NBC News.Corporate executives at salad chain Sweetgreen, medical startup EasyHealth and shopping site FabFitFun, have said they, too, will not hire students who have signed on to the letters condemning Israel for its attacks on Gaza.
At Columbia University in New York – where a major effort is already underway to try and oust professor Joseph Massad for an opinion piece he published on The Electronic Intifada on 8 October – an administration officer was interviewed at a campus protest on 13 October.He tells the student reporter that he wants the Palestine solidarity protesters to be punished and shut down by the university, adding that “I’m Jewish. I’m a Zionist. I hope every one of those people die.”
“Moral responsibility”
But students are fighting back against the smears.
National Students for Justice in Palestine issued a statement this week condemning the escalating attacks on students while Israel escalates its genocide in Gaza.
“Our students have chosen to speak up against the Zionist regime and their allies that intend to commit a genocide of Palestinians,” they stated, adding that university administrations have the “moral responsibility and professional duty” to protect their students.
“While the Palestinian people are being unjustly massacred, we are expected to stay silent.”
Other student organizations, including the Jewish Law Students Association at CUNY Law School in New York, have issued statements that denounce administrative and Israel lobby pressure to silence their activism.
“As Jewish students of a school that claims the motto ‘law in the service of human needs,’ we will continue to pursue tikkun olam – the repairing of the world,” the Jewish law students say.
“This necessarily includes our unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their decades-long resistance against Zionist brutality, as well as for our classmates who are courageously advancing that struggle.”
“You never have to talk to the cops”
National Students for Justice in Palestine released a comprehensive guide for students worried about their physical and online safety.
And civil rights organizations around the country are stepping in to provide legal support and advocacy.Abed Ayoub of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) reported that Palestinians in the US have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the FBI. Sainath explains that it is imperative to know what you can say to law enforcement in order to protect yourself and your activist groups.
“You never have to talk to the cops. You have the right to remain silent. If you’re confused about whether you are free to go, you can say, ‘am I free to go?,’” says Sainath.
“If the police ask you questions, you can just say ‘I don’t want to talk,” she adds.
Watch the full interview above, or listen via Soundcloud below.
