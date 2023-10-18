Podcast Ep 84: Students fight smears as universities back Israel’s genocidal attacks

On episode 84, we speak with Palestine Legal’s senior staff attorney Radhika Sainath, who lays out the current repressive atmosphere on campuses across the US and gives advice to students who can protect themselves from these attacks.

Palestine Legal, a civil rights group, is asking students and activists to contact them immediately for legal help and for reporting of incidents of harassment, threats and assaults.

“It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before – we’ve been working around the clock,” she says.

“This surge for requests for legal help is in part due to the outpouring of support for Palestinian freedom that we’ve been seeing, and against Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.”

Administrators have issued statements condemning Palestinian resistance to Israel’s slaughter while affirming support of Israel.

Israel’s supporters, meanwhile, have engaged in violence and hate crimes against students who protest.

SJP at UCLA demands action regarding the violence and hate crimes that our student community has faced.

this is a NYC COUNCILWOMEN illegally carrying a gun in plain view to threaten STUDENTS at their university protesting for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Israel-backed donors are already pulling funds from elite institutions in order to pressure universities to crack down harder on Palestine solidarity protests.

Wexner Foundation cuts ties with Harvard amid "failure of Harvard's leadership to take a clear and unequivocal stand against the barbaric murders of innocent Israeli civilians" by Hamas.

This backlash, they say, “has directly exposed students to ongoing harassment and doxxing attacks.” Doxxing refers to the release of personal identification information online.

Last week, Palestinian Harvard students “were forced to postpone a campus vigil for all civilian lives lost due to credible safety concerns and threats against student security,” the student union adds.

Students eventually held a large rally on 15 October.

Days before the rally, a billboard truck drove near campus “displaying the names and faces of affiliated students. The organization behind the truck has vowed to continue harassing students,” they say.

McCarthyite tactics

These kinds of tactics have been used by anti-Palestinian lobby groups at the University of California at Berkeley last year, when law students pledged not to host speakers who support Israeli apartheid.

This week in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, UC Berkeley law professor Steven Solomon smeared his students as anti-Jewish bigots and called on employers to investigate his graduates’ political positions before law firms hire them.

Yesterday a Berkeley Law professor published an opinion piece in the @WSJ demanding that employers not hire his own students and those from his institution. Such is the level of intimidation & hatred directed toward our students across campuses.

On Tuesday, the Davis Polk firm announced in an internal email “that it had rescinded letters of employment for three law students at Harvard and Columbia universities who signed on to organizational statements about Israel,” according to NBC News.

Top US law firm Davis Polk announces in an internal email that it had rescinded letters of employment for three law students at Harvard University and Columbia University who signed on to organizational statements regarding Israel.

At Columbia University in New York – where a major effort is already underway to try and oust professor Joseph Massad for an opinion piece he published on The Electronic Intifada on 8 October – an administration officer was interviewed at a campus protest on 13 October.

Listen to a @Columbia University officer of administration give an interview to the campus radio show concerning the on campus protest for Palestine. "They need to shut down these mother f******" he says. Then proceeds to say he wishes the students involved "all die."

“Moral responsibility”

But students are fighting back against the smears.

National Students for Justice in Palestine issued a statement this week condemning the escalating attacks on students while Israel escalates its genocide in Gaza.

“Our students have chosen to speak up against the Zionist regime and their allies that intend to commit a genocide of Palestinians,” they stated, adding that university administrations have the “moral responsibility and professional duty” to protect their students.

“While the Palestinian people are being unjustly massacred, we are expected to stay silent.”

Other student organizations, including the Jewish Law Students Association at CUNY Law School in New York, have issued statements that denounce administrative and Israel lobby pressure to silence their activism.

“As Jewish students of a school that claims the motto ‘law in the service of human needs,’ we will continue to pursue tikkun olam – the repairing of the world,” the Jewish law students say.

“This necessarily includes our unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their decades-long resistance against Zionist brutality, as well as for our classmates who are courageously advancing that struggle.”

“You never have to talk to the cops”

National Students for Justice in Palestine released a comprehensive guide for students worried about their physical and online safety.

And civil rights organizations around the country are stepping in to provide legal support and advocacy.

As institutions grow increasingly aggressive in trying to intimidate and silence Palestinians and their allies, please remember you don't have to talk to cops, you should not consent to a search, and you don't have to let them in without a warrant.

This post appears intended to chill lawful, constitutionally protected protest. Accusing supporters of Palestinian human rights of support for terrorism is dangerous, tired, and ignores 75 years of Israeli colonization and war crimes.

We have received multiple calls today regarding Palestinian nationals detained by ICE, and/or visited by the FBI.



The FBI has also visited multiple mosques today, in different states, as well as Arab inmates.



This is a troubling trend. — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) October 12, 2023

“You never have to talk to the cops. You have the right to remain silent. If you’re confused about whether you are free to go, you can say, ‘am I free to go?,’” says Sainath.

“If the police ask you questions, you can just say ‘I don’t want to talk,” she adds.

Watch the full interview above, or listen via Soundcloud below.