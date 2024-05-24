News highlights on week 33 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces attacked areas across the Gaza Strip this past week, from Beit Lahiya, Jabaliya and Gaza City in the north, to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza to Rafah and Khan Younis in the south.

On Monday, Israel bombed the Mashrou neighborhood of Beit Lahiya, killing at least seven and trapping others under the rubble.

On Tuesday, an Israeli attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp “ripped victims to pieces,” leaving “dismembered heads on the streets,” witnesses and emergency crews recounted to Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, medics told Reuters that 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded as Israel bombed Jabaliya.

The Gaza health ministry and the Civil Emergency Service added that teams received dozens of calls about possible casualties but were unable to carry out any searches because of the ongoing ground offensive and aerial bombardment, Reuters reported.

The situation in Jabaila refugee camp continues to worsen. The camp has been under bombing and fire for the past 8 days. Many residents killed arrive at the hospital in small pieces, not as whole bodies. Families have to search through these body parts to identify their loved… pic.twitter.com/TfK9ODwQcK — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) May 19, 2024

Israeli airstrikes continued to pound areas of Rafah as people once again were forcibly displaced, sometimes many times over, within the last two weeks.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that more than 900,000 people, which is nearly 40 percent of the entire Gaza population, have been displaced again.

This includes 812,000 from Rafah and more than 100,000 in the north, from 6 to 18 May.

“Displaced people from Rafah are currently seeking shelter in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah on any open land available, including access roads and agricultural land, as well as in damaged buildings that have not been structurally assessed,” the United Nations stated.

Rafah crossing remains besieged, closed

The Rafah crossing has remained closed since 7 May, preventing the movement of both people and aid deliveries.

On Monday, Edem Wosornu, the Director of Operations and Advocacy at the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, addressed the UN Security Council.

She said that the closure of the Rafah crossing has “prevented the entry of 82,000 metric tonnes of supplies, including critical food items and medicines.”

"To be frank, we are running out of words to describe what is happening in Gaza. We have described it as a catastrophe, a nightmare, as hell on earth. It is all of these, and worse," says @EdemWosornu of @UNOCHA ⤵️https://t.co/yvianOW0yV — UN Palestinian Rights Committee (@UNISPAL) May 21, 2024

Regarding the northern land routes, Wosormu said the Erez crossing, which was opened for eight days at the beginning of the month, has since been closed. The newly-opened Erez West, “is now being used for limited quantities of aid, but now areas in the vicinity of this crossing are also under evacuation orders.”

“To be frank,” Wosornu added, “we are running out of words to describe what is happening in Gaza. We have described it as a catastrophe, a nightmare, as hell on earth. It is all of these, and worse.”

According to data from the United Nations, 1.1 million people, half of the Gaza Strip, are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

The UN health cluster warned of a further surge in malnutrition and communicable diseases, including Hepatits A, due to “large scale displacement towards areas that continue to lack basic necessities such as water and food.”

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, said on Tuesday that food distributions in Rafah have been suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity. The agency added that only seven out of 24 UNRWA health centers are operational.

In the last ten days, these health centers have not received any medical supplies due to the closures and disruptions at Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

🔷 Food distributions in Rafah are currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity.



🔷 Only 7 out of 24 UNRWA health centres are operational. In the last ten days they have not received any medical supplies due to Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossing closures/disruptions. — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 21, 2024

"Crossings from Egypt into #Gaza have remained closed for two weeks, cutting off the primary pipeline for emergency health supplies into Gaza.



All over Gaza, the impact of the incursions and evacuation orders are being felt.



Six hospitals and nine primary health centres have… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 21, 2024

Citing UN officials, Reuters reported on Monday that not only has food and medicine for Palestinians in Gaza piled up in Egypt because the Rafah crossing remains closed, but the promises made by US officials about aid being delivered through a $320 million-dollar temporary pier have not been followed through.

US Central Command boasted on Friday that it had begun the delivery of aid from the US-built temporary pier, providing photographs showing trucks only partially filled with aid boxes.

Today we began delivery of aid from the temporary pier on to the beach of Gaza for further distribution to the people by our partners. This unique logistics capability facilitates the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian aid enabling a shared service for the international… pic.twitter.com/nP0Ws7obzT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 17, 2024

The US Army said the pier would initially transport 90 trucks a day and at least 120 at its full capacity – still a fraction of those handled at the various land crossings.

Bombings, evacuations of hospitals

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued to order doctors, staff and patients to leave healthcare centers and hospitals while bombing those facilities.

In northern Gaza on Tuesday, Israeli tanks surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, firing rounds at the gates of the emergency department.

Scenes of displaced families and hospital staff being forced to push patients in gurneys down the streets strewn with rubble, and amid Israeli fire, circulated on social media.

🚨Breaking: Evacuation of the wounded from Kamel Al-Adwan Hospital northern #Gaza Strip following intense bombardment by Israeli occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/1T5PnsloNL — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) May 21, 2024

Breaking: Patients and medical staff flee Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after being targeted by Israeli shells and gunfire. pic.twitter.com/aAQYMors9g — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 21, 2024

"They bombed our house," a young Palestinian girl trembles in fear while fleeing Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after it was bombed by the Israeli occupation artillery. pic.twitter.com/uKqFeMJPEu — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2024

Premature infants were evacuated from Kamal Adwan Hospital after its buildings came under attack by Israeli occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/NTs0smiuco — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2024

Kamal Adwan hospital in northern #Gaza was reportedly hit four times today, damaging the intensive care unit, reception, administration and the roof. 20 health staff and 13 patients remain inside but efforts are underway to evacuate them.



Over the past few weeks, intense… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 21, 2024

We miraculously survived an Israeli raid that directly targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital while we were inside with a group of colleagues.

The bombing caused extensive damage, putting the hospital completely out of service.

pic.twitter.com/fql89HCEen — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) May 21, 2024

This video is from Kamal Adwan Hospital. Israeli forces surrounded this hospital, opening fire on hospital staff and displaced people using quadcopters and bombs. It is out of service, leaving northern Gaza with no operative hospital as the Israeli invasion on Jabaliya continues. pic.twitter.com/BVWt253b6U — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) May 24, 2024

After a strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza on 18 May, 34 patients were admitted to nearby Al Awda hospital, and amid nearby fighting, the hospital has now run out of drinking water... 1/4 — MSF International (@MSF) May 20, 2024

Earlier today, Al-Awda Hospital in northern #Gaza was reportedly invaded. The hospital had been under siege since 19 May.



A total of 140 hospital staff, patients, and companions were inside the hospital at the time.



12 hospital staff, including the hospital director, 14… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 22, 2024

#Gaza

Al-Awda Hospital, a lifeline in northern Gaza, is forced to close after a terrifying four-day siege by Israeli forces. Médecins Sans Frontières (@MSF) continues to call for its protection and that of all health facilities, patients and medical staff. pic.twitter.com/J2DC0MsRj0 — MSF South Asia (@MSF_SouthAsia) May 24, 2024

Dr. Dorotea Gucciardo of @Glia_Intl recorded this voice message from Rafah on Tuesday about the catastrophic medical situation across Gaza and Israel's attacks on al-Awda hospital in the north pic.twitter.com/5Ur9Dp5LDK — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) May 24, 2024

New report documents systematic torture of Palestinians

Over the weekend, it was reported that an elderly Palestinian man, Bilal Aljamala, was released by Israeli occupation forces from the Netzarim military checkpoint in central Gaza. He was reportedly shot in the back as he was released, still handcuffed with zip ties, and showed signs of severe torture.

🚨The Israeli army kidnapped the elderly Bilal Aljamala from #Gaza City, dragged and tortured him. When he was released at the Nitzarim checkpoint, the army shot him in the back as he walked towards Gaza. pic.twitter.com/2dWtldGu4p — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) May 20, 2024

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor released a report on Tuesday documenting the testimonies of Palestinians who were recently released from Israeli detention.

Their testimonies in the report, titled “Hostages of Israeli Revenge in the Gaza Strip,” find that the Israeli authorities and army “committed horrific crimes of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, torture, and inhuman and cruel treatment against thousands of Palestinian civilians who were arrested as part of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since 7 October 2023.”

The report is based on statements, testimonies, and in-person interviews that the Euro-Med Monitor team conducted with some 100 detainees, including men, women, children, the elderly and displaced individuals who had been released from Israeli army custody following ground operations in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces raid Jenin

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military raided Jenin and its refugee camp again on Tuesday morning.

The raid continued for nearly three days, with Israeli forces reportedly withdrawing on Thursday afternoon.

After a 40+hour-long military attack, killing 12 Palestinians, inc. 4 children (MoH), Israeli Occupying Forces withdrew from #Jenin this morning.

Our field researchers are currently documenting Israeli crimes committed. They shared images of destroyed Palestinian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/6k1AYy9qQL — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) May 23, 2024

Israeli army bulldozers wreaking havoc right now in Jenin pic.twitter.com/3Y268p0B7O — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2024

The Director of Nursing at the Jenin Governmental Hospital said on Tuesday that Israeli soldiers shot at civilians in the hospital courtyard, and besieged and bulldozed the adjacent streets.

An Israeli army D9 bulldozer wreaking havoc right now in front of the Jenin Governmental Hospital pic.twitter.com/kcypb2fQYz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2024

The raid is still ongoing for the 27th hour:

🔴8 Palestinians killed & 24 injured, incl. 4 critically (MoH)

🔴 2-story house demolished, streets bulldozed

🔴Snipers stationed, military vehicles targeting movement

🔴Israeli planes flying extensively

🔴All aspects of life disrupted https://t.co/pkoh9ppHwT — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) May 22, 2024

◾ تغطية صحفية: " دمار كبير في مخيم جنين جراء العدوان الصهيوني المستمر " pic.twitter.com/xxRS8ui4FX — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) May 22, 2024

Highlighting resilience

Finally, we wanted to bring you some images and videos from journalists in Gaza who are not just relentlessly documenting the unspeakable atrocities but also making sure to highlight the resilience, joy and determination of the Palestinian people.

Northern Gaza journalist Hossam Shabat took this selfie with his colleagues last week, with the caption “Still going strong, 222 days of coverage. we do all this for the love of our people and homeland.”

Still going strong, 222 days of coverage. we do all this for the love of our people and homeland 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/en3IvzVTJF — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) May 16, 2024

They had just arrived in Deir al-Balah refugee camp in central #Gaza to seek shelter from the Israeli indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah, but they managed to find a moment to play volleyball while setting up their new tents.



Ladies and gentlemen, Palestinians.. pic.twitter.com/F5UQWXO11G — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) May 16, 2024

"It's a song for Hind.”Palestinian children in northern Gaza listen to and thank American rapper Macklemore for his pro-Palestine anthem, "Hind's Hall." pic.twitter.com/pVlaCTaBa0 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 17, 2024

We will rebuild you, Habibti Ghazaa❤️ pic.twitter.com/KccFAkUkK2 — Ahmed El-Madhoun (@madhoun95) May 17, 2024