Doctor, teacher and children killed by Israel in Jenin

Palestinians mourn their loved ones at the Khalil Suleiman governmental hospital in Jenin on 21 May. Mohammed Nasser APA images

A deadly Israeli raid into Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank entered its third day on Thursday.

Twelve Palestinians, including a doctor, a schoolteacher and at least four children, have been killed by Israel during the incursion. Israeli fire has wounded at least 25 Palestinians, with some sustaining severe injuries.

Undercover Israeli agents – so-called mistaravim – infiltrated the city of Jenin before their unit was exposed, prompting armed Palestinians to exchange fire with them.

Mistaravim usually dress up as Palestinians to abduct, injure and infiltrate groups of civilians. Israel has even used mistaravim to kidnap and kill Palestinians inside hospitals.

The Jenin Brigade, a group associated with Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said its fighters have been resisting the Israeli incursion into the Jenin refugee camp and surrounding areas, confronting the occupying forces with gunfire.

The group announced that it detonated explosive devices aimed at Israeli armored vehicles and infantry troops both within and on the outskirts of the refugee camp. It claimed to have directly inflicted casualties among the ranks of the occupation forces and damaged their vehicles.

This was corroborated by media reports.

Killings

Israeli forces fatally shot a surgeon, Osayd Kamal Jabareen, while he was en route to work at the Jenin governmental hospital.

Jabareen, aged 50, had spent many years working for the health service.

“The deliberate killing of the doctor by the occupying forces compounds the ongoing series of daily crimes and assaults on the Palestinian healthcare sector in all its facets across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said.

Local media circulated Jabareen’s picture following his killing:

الدكتور الشهيد أسيد كمال جبارين أخصائي الجراحة في مستشفى جنين الحكومي الذي ارتقى برصاص الإحتلال أثناء تأدية عمله.. pic.twitter.com/Ux69wCeidz — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) May 21, 2024

صورة | المعلم علام زياد جرادات من بلدة السيلة الحارثية غرب جنين الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في مخيم جنين وهو أسير سابق محرر. pic.twitter.com/TvpjfdaEoV — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 21, 2024

The teenager’s friend Karam was riding another electric bike and was injured by a bullet in the shoulder. Karam was transferred to hospital.

An Israeli sniper also shot and killed 15-year-old Osama Muhammad Hujair on Tuesday morning while he was riding a motorcycle. He was struck by two bullets, one in the head and the other in the hand.

“Israeli forces and settlers have killed 43 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank in 2024,” DCIP said.

A picture of a Palestinian boy who was fatally shot while riding his bike in Jenin on Tuesday morning was circulated by news media:

طفل فلسطيني مضرج بدمائه على الأرض بعد استهدافه برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في #جنين بالضفة الغربية وهو يستقل دراجته pic.twitter.com/lBnVpaqZVF — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 21, 2024

Wanton destruction

Israeli forces continued their relentless campaign of destroying infrastructure, as they had been doing systemically during military raids into Palestinian cities and refugee camps across the West Bank.

They damaged and demolished roads, vegetable stands, commercial structures and civilian property, including vehicles, and converted numerous homes in both the city and its refugee camp into military positions.

The raid is still ongoing for the 27th hour:

🔴8 Palestinians killed & 24 injured, incl. 4 critically (MoH)

🔴 2-story house demolished, streets bulldozed

🔴Snipers stationed, military vehicles targeting movement

🔴Israeli planes flying extensively

🔴All aspects of life disrupted https://t.co/pkoh9ppHwT — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) May 22, 2024

Video footage depicts Israeli military bulldozers dismantling road infrastructure in Jenin refugee camp and surrounding areas.

آليات الاحتلال تدمر البنية التحتية والطرقات في مخيم جنين ومحيطه pic.twitter.com/uMcr8cGl1P — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) May 22, 2024

جرافة الاحتلال تشرع بتدمير البنية التحتية داخل حارة الحواشين بمخيم جنين pic.twitter.com/QPwh1ztbM7 — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) May 21, 2024

This video depicts an Israeli bulldozer demolishing a roundabout:

📹 متابعة صفا| قوات الاحتلال تدمر دوار النباتات على شارع نابلس في جنين قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/wZbGobAUFr — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) May 21, 2024

تغطية صحفية: منزل في مخيم جنين تعرض للتخريب من قبل جنود الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/eztC0ElTBy — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 22, 2024

تغطية صحفية: جيش الاحتلال يدمر البسطات والممتلكات في جنين اليوم. pic.twitter.com/zgmZX3UWlF — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 21, 2024

تغطية صحفية: قوات الاحتلال تواصل اجتياح جنين والمخيم منذ صباح يوم أمس pic.twitter.com/DJ6UkggGnh — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 22, 2024

تغطية صحفية: دمار كبير في مخيم جنين جراء الحرب الإسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/w9wml4RP5c — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 22, 2024

مصادر محلية: الاحتلال يسحب آلية عسكرية من مخيم جنين بعد تضررها خلال الاشتباكات pic.twitter.com/ntlyY8X17y — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 22, 2024

اعتقل جيش الاحتلال، مساء الثلاثاء، المرشحة عن انتخابات المجلس التشريعي، وفاء جرار (48 عامًا) بعد مداهمة منزلها في حي المراح بمدينة جنين.

ووفاء جرار زوجة الأسير، القيادي بحماس، عبدالجبار جرار، المعتقل الإداري منذ أكثر من 14 عامًا في السجون الإسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/JPDJeBbWXE — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) May 22, 2024

Israeli forces even besieged the Jenin governmental hospital and positioned snipers nearby. Video footage depicts Israeli forces obstructing Palestinian ambulances, preventing them from reaching their destinations.

تغطية صحفية: قوات الاحتلال تواصل الانتهاكات بحق الطواقم الطبية وتحتجز مركبة إسعاف في جنين pic.twitter.com/esvWIggl71 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 22, 2024

West Bank colonial violence

Israel’s military incursions into West Bank cities, towns and refugee camps have escalated in scale, intensity and lethality since 7 October.

The Israeli army has also been conducting aerial attacks in the West Bank, a practice it revived from the second intifada two decades ago.

Israeli troops have killed more than 470 Palestinians in the West Bank since 7 October.

Additionally, Israeli settlers have killed at least 10 Palestinians, and another seven were killed by either Israeli army or settler fire, according to documentation by UN monitoring group OCHA.

Israeli forces have injured over 5,000 Palestinians in the West Bank since 7 October, more than 30 percent of them by live ammunition.

“While Israel carries on with its genocide in Gaza, it continues undeterred to perpetrate its colonial violence in the occupied West Bank amidst the lack of any accountability,” Gaza-based human rights organization Al Mezan said.

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issued an “active genocide alert” over the situation for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, declaring that “Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians across Palestine.”