News highlights for week 29 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza

The Gaza government media office stated on Tuesday that over the last 200 days, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 15,000 children, and more than 77,000 have been injured.

Thirty children have died from Israel’s engineered starvation policy, while approximately 17,000 children have lost either one or both of their parents in Israeli attacks.

Nearly 500 medical staff, including physicians, specialists, paramedics and volunteers have been killed and more than 300 medical workers have been arrested by Israeli forces.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says that almost 140 journalists have been killed.

This week, Israeli airstrikes and fire from naval gunships have continued to pound areas from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

Starting with the south, Israeli airstrikes on Rafah near the Egyptian border have continued unabated while Israel threatens a full-scale ground invasion.

Activist Ahmed El-Madhoun filmed this video on Sunday.

This is the daily routine in Rafah, while I was filming one of the displaced girls in Rafah during our distribution of meals with @Watermelongaza , a nearby airstrike occurred in an area filled with displaced camps in Rafah." pic.twitter.com/gqU4E3J2qf — Ahmed El-Madhoun (@madhoun95) April 21, 2024

Civil Defense told Al Jazeera that at least three people were killed and four others were injured, all from the same family.

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes on Rafah killed 22 people, including 18 children, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that “The first Israeli strike in Rafah killed a man, his wife and their 3-year-old child, according to the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital, which received the bodies. The woman was pregnant and the doctors saved the baby, the hospital said. The second strike killed 17 children and two women from an extended family.”

In central Gaza, rescue workers attempted to recover bodies and survivors after an Israeli airstrike turned a residential building into a massive crater in Deir al-Balah.

An Israeli strike on a house in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza today wiped out the house along with its residents leaving a large crater.



Rescue teams continue to search for the victims. pic.twitter.com/BvbkibP8mo — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 23, 2024

#عاجل قصف إسرائيلي يستهدف برجاً سكنياً في حي الدرج وسط مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/FrsamcFi6b — إسماعيل الغول - Ismail Alghoul (@ismail_gh2) April 22, 2024

Israel attacks the Tuffah neighborhood in central Gaza ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/10NOZgFD9N — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) April 22, 2024

Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights stated that this was indicative of a renewed military action and that “200 days later, Israel’s genocidal military campaign against Gaza continues unabated amid the international community’s failure to hold Israel accountable.”

The Israeli military has issued a new evacuation order for Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, indicative of renewed military action. 200 days later, Israel's genocidal military campaign against Gaza continues unabated amid the international community's failure to hold Israel accountable. — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) April 23, 2024

In northern #Gaza, 4 bakeries reopened because of critical @WFP support.



But this is a drop in the ocean - and Israeli Authorities continue to prevent @UNRWA’s food convoys from reaching the north.



We need safe & unimpeded access. Food supplies are a matter of life & death. pic.twitter.com/5bSPSeWVTb — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 23, 2024

The media office added that the emissions of toxic fumes because of the burning of such materials is leading to the spread of respiratory diseases and the longstanding constraints on the entry of fuel have also affected food production facilities, including restaurants and bakeries, limiting people’s access to nutritious meals and exacerbating food insecurity.

Mass graves discovered at Nasser Hospital

Following the discovery two weeks ago of mass graves in the courtyard of al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza which was completely destroyed by the Israeli army, more mass graves were uncovered earlier this week on the grounds of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.

At least 310 bodies have been recovered so far from the mass graves at Nasser Hospital, “buried deep in the ground and covered with waste,” according to the United Nations.

Bodies discovered by family members and civil defense crews included those with zip-tie handcuffs still on their arms, others wearing hospital scrubs, women and elders, some bound and stripped of clothing, and bodies with intravenous lines, catheters and bandages still attached – clearly patients, who were executed.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reported on the situation around Nasser Hospital on Monday.

The charity Save the Children reported that since 7 October, the rate of attacks every month on medical facilities and healthcare workers “has been higher than in any other recent conflict globally, standing at an average of 73 attacks each month.”

Becky Platt, a pediatric nurse at the field hospital in Rafah told Save the Children that “We’ve recently seen an influx of children from other hospitals with wounds and lost limbs, often needing skin grafting and multiple operations, but even getting hold of simple things like strong pain relief is a major challenge.”

“When children have to undergo a procedure to save their limbs and avoid infection, we are forced to do it with less pain relief than we’d normally use. So, I brought bubbles and games on my phone to distract them, but the reality is that a lot of these procedures need strong pain relief. That is causing huge distress, and it will also add to long-term psychological damage.”

She added that “We treated a 10-year-old boy who had some shrapnel in his thigh that had shattered his femur. He lost a lot of muscle and tissue, so he needed skin grafting and also had an external fixator on the leg. He had multiple operations, but he was so distressed by the way his leg looked that he couldn’t even look at it. He was doing this silent crying that was heartbreaking. But this is a standard story. Children are psychologically destroyed by everything that’s happened.”

And finally, journalists in Gaza are not only documenting the egregious and accelerating war crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza, especially against Palestinian children, but they are also showing us scenes of joy and laughter.

Palestinian children play amidst the ruins of their neighborhood following its destruction by Israeli occupation airstrikes in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/HXIqrifAZe — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 20, 2024

Good morning from the central Gaza Strip, where Palestinian children playing on the beach are driving Israeli officials crazy pic.twitter.com/EF3oaIkhKJ — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) April 21, 2024

