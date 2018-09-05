Of Montreal drops out of festival, slams Israeli apartheid

Kevin Barnes of Of Montreal (Kmeron)

With a bold call for protests against Israel’s crimes of apartheid, US-based pop band Of Montreal has dropped out of Israel’s Meteor Festival just days before it is set to begin.

This follows the cancellation by headliner Lana Del Rey, who nixed her performance last Friday.

Seventeen artists – more than one-third of the festival’s original international lineup, according to Palestinian campaigners – have dropped out following sustained appeals by Palestinian and international activists to respect the boycott call.

“After exhausting all of the different possible ways of justifying playing an Israeli party festival, while the political and military leaders of the country continue their murderous and brutal policies against the Palestinian people, we came to the realization that there is no actual appropriate move other than to cancel the show,” Of Montreal stated on Facebook Tuesday evening.

“Now is not the time for escapism and celebrations,” the band added. “Now is the time for activism and protests against Israeli apartheid, Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the human rights atrocities being carried out every day in Gaza by Israeli forces.”

The band also appeared to urge other artists still on the bill to cancel as well, saying that to “ignore the call to stand up in support of an oppressed group of humans is one of the worst things one can do.”

Fans and activists praised not just the band’s cancellation, but its honest indictment of Israel’s human rights violations against Palestinians.

We thank US band Of Montreal for canceling their show at Meteor festival, refusing to "ignore the call to stand up in support of an oppressed group of humans".



At least 17 artists have withdrawn from Meteor, more than 1/3 of the original international line-up.#KamasiDontGo pic.twitter.com/JXYx0pnMP8 — PACBI (@PACBI) September 5, 2018

Thank you so much @xxofMontrealxx! This means the world to us!



Our love and appreciation from the besieged city Gaza ✌️💕 — Abdalrahim M Alfarra #Gaza (@AbdalrahimFarra) September 5, 2018

SALUTE! to Canadian music band "Of Montreal" @xxofMontrealxx for their highly principled decision to pull out from Israeli-hosted Meteor Festival, refusing to artwash Israeli #Apartheid & military occupation of Palestinians. Respect! 👏🏼 #BDS pic.twitter.com/h339n3rT4x — Al Kassem Palestina 🇵🇸 (@KassemPalestina) September 5, 2018

From Jewish Israeli citizen, THANKS to Of Montreal! Artists who are addressed here are requested to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and CANCEL their participation.

We need BDS for justice and equality here, just like during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. — Ofer Neiman (@ofer_n) September 5, 2018

On Friday, American musician Shlohmo canceled his Meteor Festival performance, saying that supporting the oppressed through his absence “is more important to me especially after the government’s recent human rights atrocities.”

Sorry for short notice but I will NOT be playing in Israel next week.



Sorry to the fans Im letting down and to the festival staff but supporting the oppressed thru my absence is more important to me especially after the government's recent human rights atrocities. — shlohmo (@shlohmo) September 1, 2018

British DJ and producer Leon Vynehall and Turkish singer-songwriter Selda Bağcan announced they have also pulled out of the festival:

contrary to reports, i will not be performing at meteor festival. — l l ɐ ɥ ǝ u ʎ ʌ (@vynehall) August 31, 2018

BREAKING: At least fifteen artists have withdrawn from Meteor festival, including those who have chosen to not make this public yet.



We thank British DJ and producer Leon @vynehall and Turkish singer-songwriter @seldabgcn for their principled decisions to cancel.#KamasiDontGo pic.twitter.com/0GjllGeZlL — PACBI (@PACBI) September 2, 2018

“#KamasiDontGo”

Using the hashtag #KamasiDontGo, activists continue to urge jazz musician Kamasi Washington, who has stated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, to pull out of the Meteor Festival.

.@KamasiW, Palestinians appeal to you to withdraw from Israel’s Meteor festival.



We resist Israel’s dehumanization of Palestinians, just as the Movement for Black Lives insists on a life of justice, equality and dignity.



We sincerely hope you will not undermine our struggle. pic.twitter.com/Z27ieqQSA8 — PACBI (@PACBI) September 1, 2018

Kamasi, please consider cancelling your upcoming show at Meteor Festival and stand with other artists like Lana Del Rey who chose not cross the apartheid picket line! #KamasiDontGo Here is a video of fellow artists explaining why: https://t.co/HvpGx9WGGF — Mazen Khawaja (@mazenkhawaja) September 1, 2018

The Movement for Black Lives’ policy platform clearly expresses support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement to advance the Palestinian struggle for justice and freedom.

Activists have frequently noted the parallels between US police violence against Black people and Israeli military violence against Palestinians, and are campaigning to end US-Israeli military and police training exchanges.

BDS activists in South Africa and Japan have also appealed to Washington:

Hi @KamasiW, as South Africans who experienced Aprtheid (similar to what Palestinians face under Israeli occupation) & a people who benefited from cultural boycotts we join Palestinians & their progressive Jewish Israeli allies in urging you not to play in Israel #KamasiDontGo pic.twitter.com/mikE2JkJSg — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) September 2, 2018

Saying he was the “only notable standout” on the lineup after Lana Del Rey’s cancellation, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters urged Washington not to play the festival.

“To do so would be a betrayal of everyone who ever stood up for civil or human rights anywhere,” Waters said.

US hip hop artists Pusha T and A$AP Ferg remain on the lineup, despite appeals by fans to cancel their gigs.

The Israeli government and groups aligned with it are slamming the BDS campaign and attempting to market performances in Israel as apolitical celebrations of art and culture.

Creative Community for Peace, a front for the far-right Israel lobby group StandWithUs, has been urging its supporters to “reach out” to Pusha T and thank him “for performing in Israel.”

Artists who cross the Palestinian picket line will be “demonstrating the universal quality of the arts and its ability to break down boundaries,” the lobby group claims.

@PUSHA_T is performing in #Israel & needs your support! Reach out to him, tell him: “Thank you for performing in Israel next month. Music/arts should never be silenced. By performing you're demonstrating the universal quality of the arts & its ability to break down boundaries.” pic.twitter.com/R2wvzX2fW9 — CCFP (@CCFPeace) August 29, 2018

But the festival is due to take place on land in the Galilee that is inaccessible to millions of Palestinians simply because they are not Jewish.

In an apparent sign of desperation, Israeli officials have claimed that grassroots activists successfully calling on artists to stay away from Meteor are actually bots – fake social media accounts.

It is, in fact, Israel that has funded and operates fake grassroots campaigns to make up for its lack of broad popular support – a tactic known as astroturfing.