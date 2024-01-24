Livestream roundtable: Regional resistance to genocide

Helena is a veteran international affairs analyst and a former longtime columnist for The Christian Science Monitor and Al-Hayat.

She is currently the president of Just World Educational, and publisher of its newsletter, Globalities. Helena also hosts PalCast, a podcast with Yousef Aljamal, a longtime friend and contributor to The Electronic Intifada.

As a publisher, Helena worked closely with Refaat Alareer, the inspirational educator and writer murdered by Israel in Gaza on 6 December.

Together they published the books Gaza Writes Back and Gaza Unsilenced.

Jump to Helena Cobban’s segment here.

New evidence continues to emerge about how Israel killed many of its own people on 7 October. Asa Winstanley told us about the latest revelation that the order to apply the Hannibal Directive that day came from the very top of Israel’s military command, approving the targeting of their own people to prevent their capture.

Jump to Asa Winstanley’s segment here.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post has published a hit piece against The Electronic Intifada, falsely accusing us of spreading conspiracy theories about the events of 7 October.

Ali Abunimah responded to the lies and distortions and explored the motivations for the article written by the Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin.

Jump to Ali Abunimah’s segment here.

And Jon Elmer took us through some of the latest resistance videos and what they can tell us about Israel’s ongoing military defeats by Palestinian armed groups.

Jump to Jon’s segment here.

And I started the program with a news summary, highlighting recent reports by Maureen Murphy, Sarah Algherbawi, Tamara Nassar and David Cronin.

These are just some of the many topics we cover on The Electronic Intifada livestream. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Hosted by Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley and Jon Elmer. Produced and directed by Tamara Nassar.