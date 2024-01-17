Livestream roundtable: More than 100 days of genocide

Haidar, his wife and two young daughters recently managed to exit Gaza for South Africa.

We were joined once more by Ahmed Abofoul, a lawyer with the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq, which has worked for years to bring international justice and accountability for Palestinians.

Ahmed shared his analysis of the International Court of Justice hearings and explained what might happen next.

We were grateful to welcome back writer and academic Shahd Abusalama. Like so many Palestinians who grew up in Gaza, Shahd, now based in the UK, is struggling to maintain contact with her family.

Even as she works to try to get family members to safety, Shahd continues to speak out against the genocide.

During the program’s second hour, Jon Elmer took us through some of the latest resistance videos and what we can learn from them about the situation on the ground.

And I started the program with a news summary.

Hosted by Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley and Jon Elmer. Produced and directed by Tamara Nassar.