Israel blocking aid, fuel to Gaza hospitals

Palestine Red Crescent Society staff held funerals for four of its paramedic team members who were killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike on an ambulance, Deir al-Balah, 11 January. Naaman Omar APA images

Israel killed more than 150 Palestinians and continued to block aid to hospitals in the Gaza Strip while theatrically rejecting South Africa’s charges of genocide at the Hague on Friday.

A UN official warned that if Israel does not allow fuel into Gaza immediately, aid trucks will be stuck at the southern Rafah crossing, unable to distribute anything at all.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israel committed 13 massacres against Palestinians between Thursday and Friday alone.

The Palestinian death toll has risen to 23,706 since 7 October, with more than 60,000 injured, the ministry reported on Friday.

Thousands more are still missing or buried under the rubble.

All internet and telephone systems have been destroyed by Israeli attacks, plunging Gaza into a communications blackout once again, according to the service provider Paltel.

Meanwhile, the head of Human Rights Watch stated Israel must abide by the International Court of Justice’s ruling, which will likely be announced at the end of this month.

“If Israel does not comply with the measures or orders of the court, then it is up to the international community to ensure that they are leveraging whatever pressure that they can to encourage Israel to actually implement the measures,” Tirana Hassan told Reuters.

Israel/Palestine: Unprecedented Killings, Repression https://t.co/WgUeCeQZ5k — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 12, 2024

Hassan said that Human Rights Watch was able to document Israel’s “crime of starvation” as a means of warfare on the people of Gaza.

“In the throes of this war, what we have seen is consistent, flagrant violations of international humanitarian law,” Hassan told Reuters.

Israel “systematically” blocking aid

Israel is methodically blocking aid convoys headed for hospitals in northern Gaza, or slowing them down using lengthy inspections, according to United Nations aid agencies.

Delivering humanitarian aid in #Gaza continues to face nearly insurmountable challenges.



We have the supplies, the teams and the plans in place. What we don’t have is access.



We call on #Israel to approve requests by @WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/nM6cTNbVGB — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 10, 2024

He explained that Israel had only partially approved three out of 21 aid missions requested by his agency.

“In particular, they have been very systematic in not allowing us to support hospitals, which is something that is reaching a level of inhumanity that, for me, is beyond comprehension,” he said.

But beginning Saturday, all aid trucks will be stuck at the southern Rafah crossing and no humanitarian aid will be distributed across Gaza, De Domenico warned.

“We will simply be unable to unload [the trucks],” De Domenico told reporters on Friday.

“We don’t have the fuel for the forklift and we do not have the fuel for the trucks that are distributing that assistance out to where the people in need are,” he said.

Paramedics killed

Awni Khattab, the director of the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s ambulance center, was released on Friday after more than 50 days in Israeli detention.

The medical association posted video of Khattab’s emotional reunion with his family members and colleagues:

📍The moment colleague Awni Khattab, Director of Khan Yunis Ambulance Center, arrives and reunites with his family and children after a 51-day detention.



⭕️ Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation continues to detain six of our colleagues for the 22nd consecutive day, arrested during… pic.twitter.com/ggm4I8iLPu — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 12, 2024

Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the head of al-Shifa hospital, has still not been released from Israeli detention, along with approximately 100 other health care workers.

This week, PRCS held funerals for four of its paramedic team members killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike on their ambulance in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Two patients inside the ambulance were also killed.

⚠️❌ PRCS : 6 martyrs from the IOF targeting of a PRCS ambulance in Deir al-Balah. Among them are four PRCS EMS team members: ambulance driver Yusuf Abu Ma'mar, paramedic Fadi Fuad Al-Maani, Islam Abu Riyala (first responder), and Fuad Abu Khamash (volunteer photographer).… pic.twitter.com/3ofaA1YEMh — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 10, 2024

“Our colleagues were intentionally targeted while inside an ambulance clearly marked with the Red Crescent emblem.”

⭕️Colleague Mohammed Abu Msbeh, Director of Ambulance and Emergency Services in #Gaza, during the funeral of the four PRCS martyrs, says, 🚨"The targeting was a direct hit on the PRCS's ambulance 🚑transporting the wounded, and the international community remains silent in the… pic.twitter.com/ffaUXtkW6Y — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 11, 2024

Colleague paramedic Fadi Al-Ma'ni was a lover of life, ❤️dedicating fifteen years of his service in the PRCS ambulance team to saving the lives of thousands of civilians.

💔Fadi leaves behind four daughters, the oldest being 13 years old and the youngest not exceeding four… pic.twitter.com/zrkZZ4oXEL — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 11, 2024

Inside al-Aqsa hospital

The United Nations’ human rights office stated on Wednesday that it is “deeply concerned” that Israeli forces “have placed civilian lives at serious risk by ordering residents from various parts of Middle Gaza to relocate to Deir al-Balah – while continuing to conduct airstrikes on the city.”

The UN added that four separate strikes on Deir al-Balah since the beginning of January have killed more than 40 Palestinians.

“It is clear – as the UN has repeatedly stressed – that there is no safe place in Gaza,” the agency said.

The UN noted that recent Israeli airstrikes and sniper attacks on al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah – the only partially-functioning hospital in central Gaza – “has led many medical staff to take the difficult decision to evacuate the hospital, despite the high need for medical care resulting from the continuing strikes.”

On Friday, the hospital lost power as a result of a lack of fuel – putting patients, including infants in incubators, at extreme risk.

Footage from inside the ICU and newborn incubators sections following a power outage at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital due to fuel depletion. pic.twitter.com/755W0J3g0f — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 12, 2024

The health sector in Gaza is being slowly choked off as hospitals continue to come under fire. pic.twitter.com/0koW0mVQ1G — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) January 10, 2024

Many of the patients are arriving with “horrific, traumatic injuries,” according to an emergency doctor.

One of the physicians, obstetrician Deborah Harrington, said there was little to no pain relief medication available while treating injured patients.

“I can’t get out of my mind – a child came in alive, literally burnt to the bone, their hands were contracting. Their face was just charcoal, and they were alive and talking. And we had no morphine,” she told the BBC.

“I won’t be able to wipe that memory and the smell, being treated on the floor,” Harrington said.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza announced on Friday that the bed occupancy rate “in all hospitals is more than 340 percent” across departments and intensive care units.

Journalists killed

Israel has killed more than 100 journalists and media workers in Gaza since 7 October.

Journalist Heba Albadlah, her daughter, and her family were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/dN6cuE2pKe — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 12, 2024

By the end of 2022, 18 journalists had been killed covering the war in Ukraine. It was a deadly year for reporters - 67 killed worldwide. The journalists of Ukraine won a Pulitzer for their sacrifice.



In just 3 months, Israel has killed 109 journalists in Gaza, 3 in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/i0dRWkjwZN — Tariq Kenney-Shawa (@tksshawa) January 7, 2024

Wael al-Dahdouh’s wife and two children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in late October; and his cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was killed in a drone strike last month.

Journalist Wael Al Dahdouh says goodbye to his son Hamza (also a journalist) who was killed in an Israeli strike on his car. Wael has already buried his wife, daughter, son & grandchild killed by Israel. He’s also had to bury his colleague Samer. How many times can a heart break pic.twitter.com/IutRK1Vquq — Lama Al-Arian (@lalarian) January 7, 2024

The Israeli military claimed that al-Dahdouh was an operative with Islamic Jihad and that Thuraya was active with Hamas.

Israel’s army claimed that the two journalists “were traveling in a vehicle with a terror operative who was operating a drone.”

The Israeli army told The Times of Israel that its military aircraft “identified and struck a terrorist who operated an aircraft in a way that put [Israeli army] forces at risk.”

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari told NBC News that the strike was “unfortunate” and that an investigation was ongoing.

NBC said that Thuraya, according to Al Jazeera’s managing editor, “was a freelance drone operator, who was part of a convoy of journalists including Hamza.”

The editor said that the journalists were not flying a drone at the time of Israel’s strike.

Al Jazeera condemned the attack on the journalists, stating that their assassinations reaffirm “the need to take immediate necessary legal measures against the occupation forces to ensure that there is no impunity.”

Israel is falsely and maliciously claiming that Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Dahdouh was a member of the PIJ. Israel has been caught forging evidence before, including the "Hamas phone call" in October. It's important that journalists substantiate all claims before publishing. — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) January 10, 2024

Six press freedom and human rights groups sent a letter to US President Joe Biden this week, demanding that his administration “act immediately and decisively to promote the conditions for safe and unrestricted reporting on the hostilities” in Gaza.

“More journalists have been killed in the first 10 weeks of the hostilities than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year,” the letter states, citing statistics by the Committee to Protect Journalists, one of the letter’s co-authors.

Israel has killed more than 100 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 7, by far more than any conflict in recent memory. I believe the reason Israel is falsely claiming that Hamza and Mustafa were members of armed groups is because Antony Blinken happened to comment on their killing. — Laila Al-Arian (@LailaAlarian) January 10, 2024