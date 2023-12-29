Israel attacks Gaza hospital five times in one week

Only 13 hospitals, out of 36, are partially functioning in Gaza, according to the World Health Organization. Omar Ashtawy APA images

Israel continues to attack patients, physicians and hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization stated that only 13 hospitals – out of 36, before Israel’s genocidal attacks – are partially functioning. Two hospitals are “minimally functioning,” the WHO assessed, leaving 21 completely out of service.

One of the partially-functioning hospitals is the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, in the south, which is stretched beyond its capacity. The hospital’s immediate vicinity has been repeatedly bombed.

As Israeli attacks “intensify near the hospital, ambulances, patients, staff and WHO and partners will be unable to reach the complex, and this key hospital will quickly become barely functional,” warned Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, a WHO official.

“This scenario was witnessed all too often in the north. Gaza can not afford to lose any more hospitals,” Peeperkorn added.

WHO teams deliver supplies to hospitals in Northern and Southern Gaza - New mass displacement of Palestinians fleeing fighting, health facilities crammed with people seeking refuge, food



WHO teams have undertaken high-risk missions to deliver supplies, with partners, to… pic.twitter.com/aHwZMpFu5D — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 27, 2023

“I developed psychological disorders from seeing torn pieces everyday…” Dr. Ahmed Moghrabi, Head of Nasser Hospital’s plastic surgery department.



Watch his urgent appeal to the heartbreaking end. He is addressing all of us. pic.twitter.com/kvg57hxI6V — 🪬 endthewest ☭ (@bookdellector) December 25, 2023

More than 100 ambulances have been destroyed, the health ministry reports.

Hypovolemic shock, dehydration, diarrhea, severe mental health disorders.



"We are facing a catastrophic situation. In the south [of Gaza] the health care capacity has severely been reduced."



Listen to Meinie Nicolai, MSF general director on @CNN: pic.twitter.com/QG4W3gjOLF — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) December 21, 2023

Once again, no one and nowhere is safe in Gaza.



We need a sustained #ceasefire now to prevent more deaths and injuries, ensure delivery of unhindered aid, and a massive scale-up to meet medical needs. @AJEnglish https://t.co/xg7C07ygQT — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) December 26, 2023

WHO today visited Al-Aqsa Hospital, where scores of injured people were taken overnight following strikes in central #Gaza, including in the vicinity of the Maghazi refugee camp.



Palestinian health authorities reported that 70 people were killed, while Al-Aqsa Hospital staff… pic.twitter.com/B5503C82CT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 25, 2023

👏Salute to the Palestine Red Cressent volunteers who continue their humanitarian work at the PRCS medical post in #Jabalia. It is the last provider of medical services for citizens in northern #Gaza after all hospitals have gone out of service.#HumantarianHeroes 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TOEoGT4pw3 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 27, 2023

One physician at a field hospital, set up inside a school in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, only has gauze and disinfectant for treating patients, according to Reuters.

Patients, he explained, are suffering from infections due to a lack of sterilization and sanitizing equipment.

Serial targeting of Al-Amal Hospital

On Thursday, Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, was targeted for the fifth time in less than a week.

🚨Dozens of martyrs and wounded, including children, in a bombardment near the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in #KhanYounis.

📷 Filmed by: PRCS volunteer, Talat Alagha#NotATarget ❌#IHL#AlAmalHospital pic.twitter.com/IeDFimctCK — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 28, 2023

A video shows PRCS staff receiving wounded persons after Israel bombarded residential apartments adjacent to the hospital grounds on Thursday morning.

Today, the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in #KhanYounis was targeted for the fifth time in less than a week. In this video, the PRCS team explains the consequences of an Israeli airstrike near Al-Amal Hospital, resulting in the loss of several martyrs and injuries.#NotATARGET ❌#IHL… pic.twitter.com/cMQF08d2vK — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 28, 2023

The PRCS added that the Israeli shelling also damaged the radio communication network, “the only means of communication” the service has left, which now “poses a great challenge for emergency crews in reaching the wounded and sick.”

The PRCS condemns the targeting of Al-Amal Hospital by the occupation forces and calls on the international community to provide urgent protection for the hospital.#NotATarget ❌#IHL #AlAmalHospital pic.twitter.com/SUuNRSyEql — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 28, 2023

On 24 December, an Israeli sniper drone targeted and killed a 13-year-old boy while he was playing with his cousins inside a room at the PRCS facility at Al-Amal Hospital.

Amir and his family thought they would find safety within the PRCS facility, but tragically, they were mistaken. 🚨Today, the 13-year-old child lost his life at the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in #KhanYounis after being shot by an Israeli drone.#Gaza #NotATarget ❌ pic.twitter.com/wiJktz4y5U — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 24, 2023

🚨During the evacuation of martyrs in the Katiba neighborhood in #KhanYounis,the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams 🚑miraculously survive Israeli artillery shelling at the location while transporting the martyrs.



📷Videography by: PRCS volunteer, Talat Al-Agha pic.twitter.com/cJ5uL9iDW5 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 25, 2023

12 Palestine Red Crescent ambulances🚑, coordinated through the ICRC departed from #KhanYounis towards #Gaza in a mission to evacuate PRCS teams and volunteers in the northern #Gaza. 🚨This came after Israeli forces compelled them to evacuate the ambulance center in #Jabalia,… pic.twitter.com/tzIpmcEueT — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 25, 2023

Israel's attacks on healthcare are exacerbating the worst humanitarian crisis ever seen in Gaza.



🚨 More than 300 health workers have now been killed

🚨 360,000 are infected with contagious diseases

🚨 Less than a quarter of hospitals are in operation pic.twitter.com/U34HHbEprB — Medical Aid for Palestinians (@MedicalAidPal) December 21, 2023

Israel abducts, tortures physicians

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has detained around 100 health personnel, according to the Palestinian health ministry, since 7 October.

Doctors, medical workers and hospital directors are being held “in harsh conditions of torture, starvation and exposure to extreme cold,” the ministry stated.

Baraa , 18 yo nurse student was kidnapped by IOF from home at midnight a day after kidnapping her father. In 10 days, Baraa was transferred to 4 prisons. We received news of torturing, insulting, water deprivation, and threatening Baraa to arrest her brothers and mom!#NotATarget pic.twitter.com/00bbvFITah — Healthcare Workers Watch - Palestine (@HCWWatch) December 14, 2023

Israeli forces are abducting and torturing Palestinian health care workers.



An exclusive AJ+ investigation with @HCWWatch and @GazaMedicVoices found that at least 110 medics have been detained. Their families don’t know if their loved ones are still alive. pic.twitter.com/twZeZ2isvB — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 21, 2023

On Wednesday, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur for the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, excoriated Israel over the destruction of hospitals and the kidnapping and torturing of medical personnel.

"Israel has destroyed Gaza and we are still blaming the UN?"



UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has condemned Israel’s decision to withhold automatic visas for UN workers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vvv6yuT8cm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 27, 2023

Awni Khattab, the director of the PRCS ambulance center in Khan Younis, was taken and detained by Israeli forces more than a month ago while he was transferring injured patients from al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip.

🚨IOF continues to detain 8 of our teams from the #Jabalia ambulance center in northern #Gaza.

🔴More than a month has passed since the arrest of our colleague Awni Khattab, Head of the PRCS ambulance center 🚑in #KhanYounis.

📢We urge the international community to exert… pic.twitter.com/PyMKnMuW3J — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 23, 2023