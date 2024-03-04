How Zionism pushes liberalism into decay, with Matteo Capasso

“I don’t think we will ever be able to digest the pace and the significance of the genocide that this Western colonial entity, which goes by the name of Israel, is actually undertaking in the territory of the Gaza Strip.”

Capasso, who is based in Italy, is a fellow at Columbia University’s department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies. He is the managing editor at MidEast Critique and the author of Everyday Politics in the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya.

“It is unprecedented because what we’re seeing is a total moment of decay and decline” of the West, he says.

Capasso explains how the idea of Western liberal democracy and its values – which are rooted in imperialism, genocide, enslavement and the plundering of indigenous land – is the engine that drives US and European support of Israel’s settler-colonial project.

We also discuss the axis of resistance against Western colonialism in Western Asia, including Yemen’s humanitarian intervention in the Red Sea as a material consequence against Israel’s genocide.

Video production by Tamara Nassar

