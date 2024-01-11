Day 96 roundtable: Can the ICJ stop Israel’s genocide?

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 11 January 2024
“And we think it’s occurring now in Israel’s operations and military operations in Gaza over the last three months.”The 84-page application submitted by South Africa last month asserts that the ICJ should take rapid measures in order to “protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention.”
The measures – such as ordering a ceasefire – are described as “provisional” as they would be introduced before a more thorough examination of the case against Israel takes place.
A dozen pages in the application specifically document instances of genocidal intent by Israeli leaders, a key component of proving the case of genocide at the ICJ.
“This is the best single document available about what Israel has been doing over the last three months,” Lynk, who served as the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, explained to us.
“And it’s accessible to non-lawyers. It is an extraordinary document. And the court has to take this seriously.”
Afterwards, Ahmed Masoud, an award-winning Palestinian novelist, joined us from London. He talked about his family trying to find shelter, food, water and medical care in impossible circumstances.
Masoud commented on what has happened in Gaza after a brief truce – also known as a “humanitarian pause” – toward the end of November.
“It got worse, actually, since the ‘humanitarian pause’ … because my mom left the north and went to the south, along with three of my siblings,” he said.
“And I actually heard today … that she’s now in a tent, somewhere in open land, in the al-Mawasi area, which is by the beach, [in] a tent made out of plastic, incredibly cold, doesn’t have enough blankets. And my sister messaged and said that she was crying a lot. And it just broke my heart, really.”
He explained that his family members had been forced to move several times in the last two months.He showed us videos his relatives recorded of them picking through the rubble of their homes in Jabaliya refugee camp, destroyed by Israeli bombs. “I’m just kind of trying to stay afloat,” he said, when asked how he was doing personally with managing the trauma of his family members.
“I feel like almost a piece of tissue thrown on a fire, and it just kind of dances in the smoke a little bit, and at some point, it’s going to land on that fire and burn. And I think that is still the feeling. I haven’t haven’t fallen on the flames and burned yet, but I feel it’s getting closer and closer every day, to be honest with you. It’s really tough; it’s now tougher than before. Now, hope is disappearing,” he said.
Later in the program, Ali Abunimah and Asa Winstanley remarked on a recent query by a Washington Post writer to The Electronic Intifada.
The reporter, Elizabeth Dwoskin, has ostensibly been tasked to write a hit piece on this publication as well as The Grayzone over our factual reporting debunking Israel’s lies about 7 October.Jon Elmer analyzed the latest videos of actions by Palestinian resistance groups against Israeli soldiers in Gaza, as well as Hizballah’s attack against a secret Israeli surveillance base. And I provided a brief report on Israel’s genocidal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Watch the entire broadcast above or listen via Soundcloud below.
Tags
- Podcast
- Michael Lynk
- Ahmed Masoud
- Gaza
- Gaza genocide
- International Court of Justice
- Genocide Convention
- Jon Elmer
- Ali Abunimah
- Asa Winstanley
- Hizballah
- Qassam Brigades
- Saraya al-Quds
