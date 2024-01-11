Day 96 roundtable: Can the ICJ stop Israel’s genocide?

It was a remarkably clear and powerful presentation. South Africans can be proud. Let us hope that the judges will decide on the merits and not any political considerations. https://t.co/ATz46FgVBB — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 11, 2024

One of our campaigning families' legal legends and doing Maigh Eo 🟩🟥proud, Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC 🇮🇪 https://t.co/Q4EAzulcbt — Ciarán MacAirt (@ciaranmacairt) January 11, 2024

“And we think it’s occurring now in Israel’s operations and military operations in Gaza over the last three months.”

What is the International Court of Justice and can it stop Israel's genocide in Gaza? https://t.co/jj5eFVrr3j — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) January 11, 2024

The measures – such as ordering a ceasefire – are described as “provisional” as they would be introduced before a more thorough examination of the case against Israel takes place.

A dozen pages in the application specifically document instances of genocidal intent by Israeli leaders, a key component of proving the case of genocide at the ICJ.

“This is the best single document available about what Israel has been doing over the last three months,” Lynk, who served as the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, explained to us.

“And it’s accessible to non-lawyers. It is an extraordinary document. And the court has to take this seriously.”

Afterwards, Ahmed Masoud, an award-winning Palestinian novelist, joined us from London. He talked about his family trying to find shelter, food, water and medical care in impossible circumstances.

Masoud commented on what has happened in Gaza after a brief truce – also known as a “humanitarian pause” – toward the end of November.

“It got worse, actually, since the ‘humanitarian pause’ … because my mom left the north and went to the south, along with three of my siblings,” he said.

“And I actually heard today … that she’s now in a tent, somewhere in open land, in the al-Mawasi area, which is by the beach, [in] a tent made out of plastic, incredibly cold, doesn’t have enough blankets. And my sister messaged and said that she was crying a lot. And it just broke my heart, really.”

He explained that his family members had been forced to move several times in the last two months.

My niece Maysoon took this pic yesterday after she walked for miles to get some connection so she could message and let me know they were OK. She found so many people in the same spot, so. Imagine this pain in Gaza when you're the news but you have no news because you're cut off! pic.twitter.com/WtYdBt6EHd — Ahmed Masoud (@masoud_ahmed) January 6, 2024

My brother inspecting his bombed house in Northern Gaza. Nothing left for him, how is he going to live now? The sound of drones and bombing in the background makes a disturbing backdrop. I spent many happy memories in his lovely house. pic.twitter.com/7gq7IYE3ZU — Ahmed Masoud (@masoud_ahmed) January 7, 2024

This is my niece Aya, pulling her stuffed toy from under the rubble of my brother's bombed house in Northern Gaza. She says: "everything is bombed, everything is destroyed. But maybe we will have something better in the future" how can she find hope, I am not sure! pic.twitter.com/JG3e7PxJXx — Ahmed Masoud (@masoud_ahmed) January 5, 2024

“I feel like almost a piece of tissue thrown on a fire, and it just kind of dances in the smoke a little bit, and at some point, it’s going to land on that fire and burn. And I think that is still the feeling. I haven’t haven’t fallen on the flames and burned yet, but I feel it’s getting closer and closer every day, to be honest with you. It’s really tough; it’s now tougher than before. Now, hope is disappearing,” he said.

Later in the program, Ali Abunimah and Asa Winstanley remarked on a recent query by a Washington Post writer to The Electronic Intifada.

The reporter, Elizabeth Dwoskin, has ostensibly been tasked to write a hit piece on this publication as well as The Grayzone over our factual reporting debunking Israel’s lies about 7 October.

Undoubtedly worried by the growing reach of The Electronic @Intifada's accurate reporting debunking genocidal Israel's fabrications and lies about Oct 7, the @washingtonpost has assigned @lizzadwoskin to write a hit piece about us. What an honor! Here's her email and my response pic.twitter.com/BeOBiOG0Jd — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 5, 2024

Saraya al Quds hits IDF soldiers-in-a-window with an RPG-7 thermobaric warhead and small arms fire in Khan Yunis after watching the IDF punch a sniper hole in the building wall. [Islamic Jihad 9/1] pic.twitter.com/dBh8UHBDkq — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) January 9, 2024

Watch: @NoraBF provides a quick summary of some of the latest news from Gaza and the West Bank this week. pic.twitter.com/OwWrRMt4Xd — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) January 11, 2024