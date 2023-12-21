Day 74 roundtable: Tech and genocide

The Electronic Intifada Podcast 21 December 2023
Paul is an Irish tech innovator and the founder and CEO of DarkLang. He recently wrote about the necessity of people in the tech industry to break their silence around the genocide in Gaza – especially while Silicon Valley companies aid and abet Israel’s propaganda machine.
He explained that the the vast majority tech companies, whose boards are controlled by investors “and by people who have a vested interest in the financial success of the company,” don’t care about Israel’s genocide.
Paul said that one of the most important things tech workers can do “is to create a situation where tech recognizes the humanity of Palestinians.”Later in the broadcast, Jon Elmer reports on the growing resistance by Yemeni armed forces and what Ali Abunimah calls Yemen’s “humanitarian intervention” in the Red Sea: the meeting of responsibilities, morally and legally, to intervene on behalf of Palestinians being massacred by Israel. Jon and Ali also talk about the Palestinian resistance groups’ latest videos, documenting their successful battles against Israeli military vehicles and soldiers. And I cover the latest news from Palestine at the beginning of the show, focusing on Israel’s relentless targeting of hospitals, physicians, patients and medical staff. Watch the entire broadcast above or listen via Soundcloud below.
