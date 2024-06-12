Day 250 roundtable: A massacre in Nuseirat

At the same time, Israel has not let up in its atrocities and deliberate starvation policy the length and breadth of Gaza.

We were joined by The Electronic Intifada’s Omar Karmi to discuss the failure of what the US purports are its diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Omar told us about other regional and geopolitical developments that he touches on in his recent piece, “Rudderless, incompetent and complicit.”

Jump to Omar Karmi’s segment here.

Ali Abunimah brought us up to date on Israel’s relentless efforts to push its discredited 7 October mass rapes narrative.

Tel Aviv’s fabrications suffered another serious blow as The Times of London became the first mainstream outlet to cast serious doubt on the assertion that systematic sexual violence was deployed on 7 October.

Jump to Ali Abunimah’s segment here.

Jon Elmer covered the resistance throughout the Gaza Strip, from Rafah to Beit Hanoun, including a look at some of the latest videos from the ground.

Jump to Jon Elmer’s segment here.

During the group discussion, Ali, Jon, Asa Winstanley and I talked about the Palestinian resistance and Israel’s war of attrition.

Jump to the group discussion here.

And I began the broadcast with a news report on Israeli attacks on Gaza between 6 and 12 June.

Jump to the news report here.

These are just some of the many topics we cover on The Electronic Intifada livestream. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley