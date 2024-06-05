Day 243 roundtable: Biden’s ceasefire plan

The Israeli government is publicly undermining what was said to be its own proposal.

Nonetheless, Biden’s speech indicated that as the US election looms, his administration seeks to give the appearance of striving to end a war of extermination. Yet it continues to arm and enable that genocide without taking effective steps to halt Israel’s killing campaign; and Biden seeks to avoid paying the political price of a complete about-face.

Ali Abunimah summarized the latest developments in the prospects for a ceasefire.

Ali and I were then joined by Helena Cobban to further discuss the ceasefire proposal and analyze other regional and global developments.

Helena, a writer and author with decades of experience and knowledge about the region, is the director of Just World Educational.

One of the organization’s latest projects is called “Understanding Hamas and Why That Matters.”

This series of public conversations and other educational resources is inspired by the observation that the broad, dishonest and often virulent campaign of demonization that Israel and Western powers have long maintained against Hamas constitutes a serious obstacle in the path of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a just peace.

Jon Elmer covered all the latest news from the resistance across Gaza, including the combat footage from the final days of the battle in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

We had a brief group discussion following Jon’s segment, highlighting new revelations about Israeli influence in US politics.

And I began the broadcast with a news update on the latest from Gaza and the West Bank.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley