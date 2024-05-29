Day 236 roundtable: Israel burns Rafah; Jabaliya fights back

This has prompted global condemnation, even from some of Israel’s closest allies, but the slaughter isn’t stopping. The Biden administration continues to arm and support Tel Aviv’s genocide while shedding crocodile tears for its Palestinian victims.

We were joined by Dr. Tarek Loubani to talk about the medical catastrophe across Gaza.

Tarek is an emergency room physician based in Ontario. He regularly worked at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and is the director of Glia, a medical aid organization that provides care and medical equipment for vulnerable and conflict-torn populations all over the world.

On 7 October, the Israeli military implemented a controversial order called the Hannibal Directive, which allows its forces to kill Israelis in order to prevent them from being taken captive.

This week Asa Winstanley examined why there is such widespread acceptance of this abhorrent practice and why so many Israelis seem willing to sacrifice their loved ones on the altar of Zionism – and sometimes even themselves too.

Over the past week, there has been no let up in the fierce resistance to Israel’s genocidal onslaught. Jon Elmer took a look at the latest news from the resistance across Gaza, with a focus on Rafah and Jabaliya refugee camp.

During our group discussion, Ali Abunimah talked about a story he published this week following up on some of the rape hoaxes we’ve been covering.

And I began the broadcast with a summary of the news from Gaza over the last week.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley