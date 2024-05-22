Day 229 roundtable: ICC charges Netanyahu; battles across Gaza

At the same time, Karim Khan also charged three Palestinian resistance leaders with crimes he claims they committed on and after 7 October.

Is this a watershed moment that will finally puncture Israel’s shield of impunity, or a cynical exercise to take growing pressure off the court and try to rescue its flagging credibility?

Ali Abunimah and I discussed the historic developments at the ICC.

Meanwhile, this last week has been especially active on the battlefields across the Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces renewed their attacks on communities from south to north.

We featured an extended segment with Jon Elmer, who broke down a surge of videos from the resistance, focusing on the battles in Jabaliya and Rafah.

Jon, Ali, Asa Winstanley and I discussed the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon, and talked about some of the weapons involved.

And I began the broadcast with a roundup of news from Gaza and the West Bank.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley