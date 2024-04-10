Day 187 roundtable: High-tech genocide

What do these horrifying systems mean for accountability for genocide and war crimes and have they led to any kind of “success” from Israel’s perspective?

We were joined by independent investigative journalist Antony Loewenstein to talk about Israel’s high-tech genocide and the profits it makes marketing its machinery of death globally.

Antony’s most recent book is The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation Around The World, which he discussed in detail with us last year on The Electronic Intifada Podcast.

Jon Elmer detailed the complex resistance ambush that chased the Israeli military from Khan Younis, and Hizballah’s downing of Israel’s flagship drone, the Elbit Hermes 900, over Lebanon.

Ali Abunimah, Asa Winstanley, Jon and I then discussed these topics and some of the latest regional and political developments.

And I began the show with a news update, including a report on the efforts by Palestinian civil defense crews to recover the hundreds of bodies left in pits dug by the Israeli army during its two-week assault on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley