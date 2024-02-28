Day 145 roundtable: John Mearsheimer, resistance and famine

But The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Abubaker Abed was able to join us from Gaza, on day 145 of Israel’s genocidal attacks, to talk about his life on the ground and what it is like as a reporter trying to do his job under extremely difficult circumstances.

Abubaker told us about a story he recently published with us, which documents the struggle parents face to find basic necessities for their children.

He also talked about malnutrition and starvation as a result of Israel’s continuous siege, attacks against fishers, the ongoing blockade of aid trucks and his plans for the future when the attacks end.

Professor John Mearsheimer, one of the world’s most influential political scientists, joined us to talk about the US’ role in supporting and co-authoring Israel’s genocide.

He talked about the influence of the Israel lobby – a major focus of his work over the years.

We also had an update from Ali Abunimah about the latest fallout from The New York Times’ fraudulent reporting on “mass rapes.”

Jon Elmer provided military analysis of the latest developments on the ground, as fierce confrontations continued in Gaza City.

And I gave a brief news update from Gaza, highlighting stories on the accelerating starvation of children by Israel, and read excerpts from Tamara Nassar’s piece on the self-immolation protest by Aaron Bushnell earlier this week.

With Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley