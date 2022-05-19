Noa Tishby’s spin fails to obscure horror at Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral procession

Noa Tishby (L), now an official Israeli propagandist, is joined by Alma Hernandez, who is on a Democratic Majority for Israel board with a member who in 2018 made a genocidal call against Palestinians. Chris Kleponis CNP

Noa Tishby, the actor named in April as “special envoy for combating anti-Semitism and the delegitimization” of Israel has falsely claimed that Palestinians used the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh to “riot and attack Israel.”

This was a crude effort to distract attention from what everyone saw: a horrifying assault by baton-wielding Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem against the pallbearers carrying the murdered Al Jazeera correspondent’s coffin.

Credible evidence, including eyewitness accounts from the journalists who were with Abu Akleh when she was fatally shot in the head in Jenin on 11 May, points to Israel being responsible. Despite its usual lies and spin aimed at deflecting the blame, Israel has been edging closer to accepting that reality.

Yet if Tishby is to be believed, it’s not Shireen Abu Akleh, her family, her colleagues at Al Jazeera or Palestinians more generally who are the victims, but the state which almost certainly killed her in the context of a brutal military occupation it refuses to end.

“Why is Israel ALWAYS guilty until proven innocent?” Tishby whined. “No one else is judged this way.”

On the contrary, Russia’s actions in Ukraine have been quickly judged by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. US human rights abuses in Iraq were similarly judged, even if many war criminals got away with their actions. In fact, if anything, it is African leaders who could raise the question of double standards when it comes to the International Criminal Court.

Tishby then resorted to what seems to be Israel’s one and only rhetorical weapon: She claimed that people are treating Israel “differently than the rest of the world” and that this “is the definition of ‘double standard’ and yes, it’s anti-Semitic.”

Then, just preceding a barrage of anti-Palestinian bigotry, she sheds some crocodile tears, writing “RIP Shireen.”

Why is Israel ALWAYS guilty until proven innocent? No one else is judged this way.



Treating Jews and Israel differently than the rest of the world is the definition of “double standard” and yes, it’s antisemitic!



RIP Shireen. Stop using her funeral to riot and attack Israel. — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) May 13, 2022

Horrible scenes as Israeli security forces beat the funeral procession for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and the crowd momentarily lose control of her casket pic.twitter.com/DEJF5Ty9tZ — Emir Nader (@EmirNader) May 13, 2022

The closest video of the #Israeli police suppressing the funeral procession of Shireen Abu Aqleh as the coffin was leaving the French hospital towards the cemetery pic.twitter.com/TaOsvCUUCd — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) May 13, 2022

Citing a study by the International Federation of Journalists that showed 2,658 journalists were killed worldwide between 1990 and 2020, Tishby allowed that “each one of these deaths is horrific, but you can’t name the other 2,657 [sic] journalists.” This, she said, indicated a “double standard” and “anti-Semitism.”

Tishby disregarded that the IFJ just last month went to the International Criminal Court with “legal submissions alleging that Israel’s systematic targeting of journalists working in Palestine and its failure to properly investigate killings of media workers amount to war crimes.”

The IFJ notes that it “has repeatedly condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists and media facilities by Israel. At least 46 journalists have been killed since 2000 and no one has been held to account” – a fact omitted by Tishby.

In any event, at the moment, the Israeli army doesn’t even intend a further whitewash of the Abu Akleh case as the criminal investigation division for the military police does not plan to investigate the fatal incident.

It’s been a week since the horrific death of Shireen Abu Akleh. It was NOT an execution or a targeted assassination. Sadly journalist are killed around the world every week, without the same global reaction. This is the antisemitic double standard.



Rest In Peace Shireen pic.twitter.com/ngAXjjZJKH — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) May 18, 2022

The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and the attacks on mourners by Israeli forces at her funeral are deeply disturbing. A free press is a cornerstone of democracy and journalists should not be killed for doing their jobs. We need a full independent investigation. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 13, 2022

Live coverage of Israeli officers attacking attendees of Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, almost toppling the casket to the ground, disturbed me deeply. What can justify this? https://t.co/wVt4eWhk3J — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) May 13, 2022

When 2 of my @washingtonpost colleagues were arrested in #Jerusalem in 2017, @israelpolice put out a dubious statement claiming we were paying Palestinians to riot in order to “create” a news story. Since then, I struggle with police statements. https://t.co/hfT9k1mVG2 — Ruth Marks Eglash (@reglash) May 14, 2022

They ignore the enormous pressure brought to bear against the family prior to the funeral procession and the reality of anti-Palestinian oppression that pervades life under Israeli occupation.

Shirine Abu Akleh’s brother, Antoun to @AFP refutes Israel police claims they had an agreement with the family:



“There was no agreement between us and the police. The police summoned me on the second day of the incident and asked to know the number [of participants]… — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) May 14, 2022

Israeli police entered the family home of Shireen abu akleh in Beit hanina where condolences being held to tell family to turn off the music being played outside. People yelling at them to leave. Police left and music now turned off. pic.twitter.com/M5MmrEMgk0 — Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker) May 11, 2022

History of attacks

Before taking on her new role as an official Israeli propagandist, Tishby had been doing the job freelance, so to speak. She attacked critics of Israeli policy, principally members of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both Muslims, as well as Senator Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish.

When Tlaib tweeted to express alarm about Israeli settlers chanting for the “death of Arabs” in April 2021, Tishby falsely claimed Tlaib was accusing “the entire Israeli population” of committing “hate crimes.” Tishby also attempted to diminish Congresswoman Tlaib’s standing by calling her “Mrs. Tlaib” rather than Congresswoman Tlaib.



During the holy month of Ramadan, Palestinians are met w/ mobs of Israeli settlers calling on the “death of Arabs!” The anti-Palestinian violence was not stopped by the Israeli govt. These acts of hate is what colleagues need to see when I say Palestinians deserve human dignity. https://t.co/kHjAf2SkIO — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 24, 2021

Firing over 36 rockets out of Gaza into towns and villages in Israel. This inflamed a far-right SUPER fringe and yes racist group called LEHAVA. A couple of hundreds of them took to the streets of Jerusalem horrifically chanting "death to Arabs". This was enough for @RashidaTlaib — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) April 25, 2021

to blame the entire Israeli population as committing "hate crimes". Neither the beating of Jews nor Hamas rockets were mentioned. Dear Mrs. Tlaib, if you say you stand for Democracy, the least you can do is stand for accuracy. As of now, you are the one who stands for hate. — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) April 25, 2021

Rep @Ilhan accusing Israel of terrorism for RETALIATING for ONE HUNDRED and FIFTY rockets fired into Israel. Hamas has killed hundreds of Israelis and continues to fire rockets while calling for JIHAD, and you haven’t said a word. Odd how violence only matters to you sometimes. — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) May 10, 2021

Hundreds — HUNDREDS — of rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza into civilians in Israel over night, @Ilhan @rashidatlaib I’m waiting for your horrified condemnation. — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) May 11, 2021

She claimed without evidence that his “supporters and surrogates have taken the anti-Israel rhetoric to dangerous levels which ARE causing anti-Semitic attacks all over the US.”

What’s wrong with you @SenSanders? Your supporters and surrogates have taken the anti-Israel rhetoric to dangerous levels which ARE causing antisemitic attacks all over the US. Why would you bring up Gaza (ruled by Hamas!) instead of decisively reeling them back in??? https://t.co/z3Iy7Ydlb6 — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) June 23, 2021

According to human rights organization Amnesty International, and preceded by Palestinian human rights groups, Israel practices the crime against humanity of apartheid in the territory under its control.

I’m proud to name @NoaTishby as the first-ever @IsraelMFA Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism & the Delegitimization of Israel. In this new role, Noa will be a powerful voice in the fight against the rising tide of hate directed at Jews and the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/PJo4ZphMIt — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) April 11, 2022

But it is precisely Israel’s violent suppression of the rights of millions of Palestinians that delegitimizes it.

With the necklace and her words, the Israeli-American activist now working for the Israeli government is signaling a profound disregard for international law and the rights of Palestinians.

But that is exactly what she was appointed to do. So is conflating criticism of Israel and its racist state ideology Zionism, on the one hand, with anti-Jewish bigotry, on the other.

Watching the anti-Zionist, antisemitic extreme left up in arms because @JGreenblattADL told the truth about their mendacity and hypocrisy is enjoyable.



It’s even more enjoyable on #YomHaatzmaut



Mazal Tov to Jonathan and Israel. — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) May 4, 2022

The ADL boss asserted that his organization would “act against anti-Zionist extremists just as we have against other extremists from the right and the left.”

In other words, Greenblatt and Tishby regard Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine – advocates for equal rights in one state – as on par with those promoting white supremacy and neo-fascism.

Extraordinarily honored to be part of this @intifada exclusive mini-doc breaking down Zionism and exposing the tactics used to smear anti-racists in order to shield Israel. Watch it here! https://t.co/EcJQBrgJNk @talakaddoura @AliAbunimah @TamaraINassar @AsaWinstanley — Nora Barrows-Friedman (@norabf) October 6, 2021

JVP and SJP, along with a third advocacy organization for Palestinian rights – the Council on American-Islamic Relations – have pushed back vigorously.

They note: “For the Palestinian community, Zionism is the political ideology that has enabled their violent subjugation and systematic dispossession. People must be able to discuss and debate these issues without being falsely smeared as anti-Semites.”