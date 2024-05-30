Labour Friends of Israel hides “supporters” list ahead of election

Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips posing in 2017 with a member of Israel’s parliament and Labour Friends of Israel’s then chairperson Joan Ryan. (LFI)

Israeli embassy front group Labour Friends of Israel has deleted its public list of “Parliamentary supporters” ahead of the UK’s upcoming general election on 4 July.

The deletion appears to be a way to protect pro-Israel Labour candidates from electorial challengers on their left flank.

But copies of the list made as recently as 5 April are still available on internet archives. You can also read a full copy of the most recent list at the end of this article.

It seems likely that the list will be updated and republished later this year after the election.

Labour Friends of Israel did not respond to a request for comment.

The deletion came to light on Monday when right-wing Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips denied in a posting on X (formerly Twitter) that she was a “member” of the group or had “taken money.”

I mean this is completely untrue and any suggestion I've taken money is utterly libellous and I'd suggest you take it down. I'm not a member of LFI I don't know what being a member even is. But I guess all you have is lies — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) May 27, 2024

But as X users were quick to point out, Phillips was indeed listed as a parliamentary supporter of Labour Friends of Israel until the list was hidden.

Phillips is facing a challenge in her local Birmingham constituency from Jody McIntyre, a veteran Palestine solidarity activist who even reported from Palestine for The Electronic Intifada 15 years ago.

McIntyre is the candidate for George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain.

We’re ready for the fight and we’re ready to win!



July 4th… you know what to do.#JodyforYardley pic.twitter.com/V7l8ILRbLf — Jody McIntyre (@jodymcintyremp) May 22, 2024

Jody McIntyre spent a year the West Bank & Gaza in 2009. He lost jobs at both Christian Aid and The Independent due to the Israel lobby.



Birmingham Yardley could not have a better alternative to Jess Phillips, who was a key part of the Israel lobby coup against Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/lt0JEowf5O — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) May 29, 2024

Birmingham Yardley, let’s get rid of ‘Labour Friend of Israel’ Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) — vote for Jody McIntyre (@jodymcintyremp) at the upcoming General Election.



He’s actively recruiting volunteers for his campaign now — let’s go!#JodyforYardley pic.twitter.com/sFxSWG7990 — Raja 🔻 (@raja_erlebnis) May 11, 2024

While it’s true that Labour Friends of Israel does not have “members” per se, it certainly has a long list of lawmakers who – until very recently – were listed on their website as “LFI Parliamentary supporters.”

“LFI is proud to be supported by Labour parliamentarians in the UK parliament, Scottish parliament, Welsh Senedd and local government who support our values and aims,” the list began.

The list certainly includes Phillips, who appears to have been a supporter of the Israel lobby group for many years.

During her question in yesterday's statement, LFI parliamentary supporter @jessphillips condemned Hamas’s “atrocious” attacks against Israel and called for Hamas apologists in the UK to face “the full force of the law”. pic.twitter.com/BQLXtyU4Iy — Labour Friends of Israel (@_LFI) October 17, 2023

Phillips was a one of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s most ardent opponents and she did her best to sabotage his leadership from within, even once boasting to Owen Jones that she told Corbyn she would “knife you in the front.’”

She played a big part in fanning the flames of the fake “Labour anti-Semitism” smear campaign, which was designed by Israel and its lobby to remove Corbyn, a Palestine solidarity activist.



Remember the time Jess Phillips claimed tweeting the words "Palestine lives" is antisemitic? pic.twitter.com/nLrDNAGXqr — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) May 28, 2024

Phillips did not respond to a request for comment asking to clarify whether she was denying taking any donations from LFI or from the Israel lobby in general.

Phillips says she supports a ceasefire in Gaza, but she also says she’s in favor of Israeli military action in Gaza which is “proportionally targeted,” even echoing the typical Israeli propaganda line about its non-existent “right to defend itself.”

Labour’s Gaza problem

In a February byelection, Workers Party leader George Galloway overturned a 9,500 vote Labour majority to win Rochdale, a seat in England’s northwest with a relatively high Muslim population.

Galloway is a veteran Palestine solidarity activist and lawmaker who was kicked out of Labour by then prime minister Tony Blair in 2003 after opposing the invasion of Iraq.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza looks set to remain a major electoral problem for the Labour Party – the UK’s main opposition party, which is widely expected to win the election.

Labour’s leader Keir Starmer has raked in millions in donations for his party from wealthy Israel lobbyist and South African apartheid profiteer Gary Lubner.

When he ran for leader of the party in 2020 Starmer made clear that “I support Zionism without qualification.”

In October, Starmer claimed live on national radio that Israel had the “right” to starve everyone in Gaza – a notorious statement that he has since then desperately tried to walk back, with little success.

“I think that Israel does have that right.”



Sir Keir Starmer tells @NickFerrariLBC that it is acceptable for Israel to withhold power and water from citizens in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/S1L5nftyG5 — LBC (@LBC) October 11, 2023

As I explained in my book Weaponising Anti-Semitism, while LFI claimed to have about 700 members in the early 1970s, there was already an exodus by the end of the decade.

“The decline of LFI’s membership led its director, in an internal report, to write that 1992 ‘came near to seeing the end of LFI as an active body.’”

It was revived by Tony Blair in the 1990s, and (along with the Jewish Labour Movement) was used by the Israeli embassy as a front group to fight Jeremy Corbyn in the late 2010s.

Although unpopular with the electorate, LFI appears to have totally captured the Labour Party.

No less than 17 of Keir Starmer’s 31 shadow cabinet members, the Labour MPs most likely to form the next government if their party wins the election, are on the most recent LFI supporters list.

These include Starmer himself as well as Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper and David Lammy – all three potential candidates for the so-called “great offices of state,” finance, home, and foreign offices respectively.

https://electronicintifada.net/sites/default/files/2024-05/lfi-supporters-list-5-april-2024.pdf