Israel may kill “600,000 civilians,” says ambassador

In a blood-curdling TV interview with celebrity presenter Piers Morgan, Tzipi Hotovely compared Israel’s attacks on Gaza to Britain’s attacks against German civilians during World War II.

“There were many, many civilians [that] got attacked from your attacks on German cities,” she said. “Dresden was a symbol, but you attacked Hamburg, you attacked other cities, and altogether it was over 600,000 civilian Germans that got killed.”

Hotovley continued by comparing the Palestinians to the Nazis: “Was it worth it in order to defeat Nazi Germany? And the answer was yes.”

"Hamas need to pay the price."



Israel's ambassador to the UK @TzipiHotovely claims "there is no humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, adding that Israel is working to "make sure all Palestinian civilians will be safe".



Live: https://t.co/U2zRf41GbH



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/V0WrAFS1xF — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2023

“There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” she said.

Mildly pressed by Sky journalist Kay Burley, Hotovley seemed to concede there was, in fact, a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but claimed that we should “blame Hamas,” the Palestinian resistance movement.

According to the UN, 1 million Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced from their homes by Israel’s genocidal bombardment campaign.

The entire population of of 2.3 million people are without water, food, fuel and medicine, because Israel has deliberately cut them off. Declaring a total siege on 9 October, Israel’s defense minister declared that Palestinians were “human animals.”

Extremist

Hotovely arrived in London as ambassador in 2020.

A longstanding leader in the West Bank settler movement, she is an extremist even by Israeli standards.

She has claimed that there is “no Palestinian people,” called for Israel to expand its borders into Jordan and Syria, made anti-Semitic propaganda targeting Jewish leftists and in 2021 helped lead a far-right pro-Israel demonstration in London at which calls were made to “burn” Palestinian villages.

You can watch the whole interview on Piers Morgan’s YouTube channel: