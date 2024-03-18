Why do the media keep parroting Israel’s genocidal lies?

They know there is a genocide because they see the same images the rest of us see, filmed by brave Palestinian journalists and ordinary citizens. They all know what the judges of the International Court of Justice decided.

They hear and read the same depraved, genocidal statements by the Israeli leaders who are methodically implementing this extermination campaign against people they call “human animals,” whether it be by bombs, bullets, disease or starvation.

They know that Israel lies and lies constantly, from fake stories of beheaded children and babies to fabricated atrocity tales about mass rapes to fairy tales about James Bond villain-like complexes under hospitals in Gaza.

These journalists know too that a significant number of Israelis were killed by their own forces on 7 October, whether due to indiscriminate so-called friendly fire or because Israel implemented the Hannibal directive.

They know all this because these things are discussed openly in Israeli media, which these journalists monitor. And if they don’t monitor Israeli media directly, they are aware of these facts because a handful of independent publications including The Electronic Intifada report on what Israeli media reveal.

And yet with a few exceptions, these truths are kept out of US and European media. Why? What’s the mechanism and reason for this censorship and the continual regurgitation of hasbara, Israel’s state propaganda?

These are some of the topics I discussed with journalist and broadcaster Chris Hedges on his show The Chris Hedges Report on The Real News Network last week.

You can watch the video above.