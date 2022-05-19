Video: Tel Aviv mob chants “death to the Arabs”

Videos posted online show a mob chanting “death to the Arabs” and waving Israeli flags around Tel Aviv University this week.

Zionist extremists went around @TelAvivUni, including dorms were some Arab Palestinian citizens were, shouting “death to the Arabs” among other hateful incitement. Neither the Israeli police nor the university did anything to protect the threatened students #Apartheid (1/4). pic.twitter.com/qyZnC9Lu1j — Sami Abou Shahadeh (@ShahadehAbou) May 17, 2022

This is the annual 15 May commemoration of the Nakba, the 1948 ethnic cleansing of some 800,000 Palestinians by Zionist militias before and after Israel was founded.

Shimoni said some of the mob identified themselves as members of La Familia, the notorious racist fan club of the anti-Arab and anti-Muslim football club Beitar Jerusalem.

Fans of the club often take part in Israel’s frequent “death to the Arabs” rallies.

Although they also claimed they would not be violent, they later shouted “there will be beatings here,” according to Shimoni.

אתמול ברחבת הכניסה לאוניברסיטת תל אביב: אנשים מחפשים ערבים ודופקים על שער הכניסה לאוניברסיטה. הם הגיעו בתגובה להנפת דגלי פלסטין בהפגנת יום הנכבה. לאדם ששוחח איתם בכניסה הם אמרו שהם מ״לה פמיליה״ ושהם לא יפעלו באלימות, אבל דקות אחרי זה צעקו ״יהיו פה מכות״ >> pic.twitter.com/m0orOt13jO — רן שמעוני Ran Shimoni (@ran_shimoni) May 18, 2022

The videos show the anti-Palestinian mob moving about freely inciting hatred and violence while waving Israeli flags. This video shows the mob chanting “death to the Arabs” on a street near the university:

>> בסרטון הזה רואים אותם צועדים ברחוב סמוך לאוניברסיטה, צועקים ״מוות לערבים״ >> pic.twitter.com/JtLpa9qbHY — רן שמעוני Ran Shimoni (@ran_shimoni) May 18, 2022

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List group of predominantly Palestinian parties in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, also posted video of Tuesday’s scenes.

“Far-right protesters outside Tel Aviv University tonight are chanting ‘death to the Arabs’ and threatening Arab students right in front of the police,” Odeh wrote.

מפגיני ימין קיצוני מחוץ לאוניברסיטת ת״א הערב קוראים מוות לערבים ומאיימים על הסטודנטים לעיני המשטרה.



שוחחתי עם בר-לב ודרשתי שיפעל לשמור על בטחונם של הסטודנטים הערבים.



לא יעזור לגזענים. החברה שלנו תמשיך ללמוד ולהצליח ולדרוש שלום ושוויון מלא. pic.twitter.com/67c09XEihD — Ayman Odeh (@AyOdeh) May 17, 2022

Incitement

However, according to Haaretz’s Shimoni, police who were called to the scene did nothing to stop the death-chanting mob.

אזרחים התקשרו למשטרה, שהגיעה למקום. למרות הקריאות שהיו לאורך הערב הזה, לא היו עצורים. מרצה אחד סיפר שליווה סטודנטים החוצה כשהם בוכים pic.twitter.com/rhJRskEkcg — רן שמעוני Ran Shimoni (@ran_shimoni) May 18, 2022

“Several dozen students participated in the annual event,” Haaretz reported.

“Activists with Im Tirtzu, a right-wing group that champions Nakba denial, said they were attacked, whereas witnesses who were there for the Nakba commemoration say the violence started with an assault of an Arab student by one of the counter protesters.”

A student who attended the event told the newspaper that an Im Tirtzu activist attacked a Palestinian student who entered an area earmarked for the anti-Palestinian protesters, as the police had “blocked all other entrances.”

“Police officers were all over him within seconds,” according to the student, and when other students tried to help him, “police started pepper spraying and arresting people.”

TODAY: Palestinian students commemorate the 74th #Nakba Day (Arabic word for catastrophe) at Tel Aviv University. At least three students were arrested by Israeli police. Photos by Activestills. pic.twitter.com/tA9BxRgVoT — Activestills (@activestills) May 15, 2022

WATCH: Israeli police arrest three students during a Nakba Day event at Tel Aviv University pic.twitter.com/Mi8lZhuBSU — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 15, 2022

As Odeh’s own colleague, Joint List chair Sami Abou Shahadeh observed, Tuesday’s mob scenes took place after the Israeli minister of education Yifat Shasha-Biton “joined right-wing extremists in attacking the Nakba commemorations held in Tel Aviv University, built over the ethnically cleansed Palestinian village of Sheikh Muwannis.”

“Just as during the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh the Israeli government and police show [their] racist approach against any kind of Palestinian national identity,” Abou Shahadeh added.

On Tuesday, in an apparent reference to the Nakba Day commemorations, Shasha-Biton vowed that “we will not allow incitement and harm to the state of Israel and its symbols.”

She added that she was pushing Israel’s Council for Higher Education to “consider sanctions on students who take part in incitement, violence or harm to state symbols.”

For Israel, truthful accounts of history constitute “incitement” because they expose the illegitimacy and violence by which the European settler-colonial Zionist state was founded on the ruins of ethnically cleansed Palestinian villages, towns, cities and rural lands.

Shasha-Biton recently tightened the rules that enforce Israel’s so-called Nakba Law which aims to prevent the teaching of accurate history.