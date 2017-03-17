UN official resigns after pressure to withdraw Israel apartheid report

Rights and Accountability 17 March 2017
A senior United Nations official has resigned, following pressure from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw the landmark report published earlier this week finding Israel guilty of apartheid.
Rima Khalaf, the head of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) which published the report, announced her resignation at a press conference in Beirut on Friday.
Reuters reports that Khalaf took the step “after what she described as pressure from the secretary-general to withdraw a report accusing Israel of imposing an ‘apartheid regime’ on Palestinians.”
“I resigned because it is my duty not to conceal a clear crime, and I stand by all the conclusions of the report,” Khalaf stated.
As of Friday, a press release announcing the report remained visible on the ESCWA website, but the link to the report itself from the press release no longer works.
A full copy of the report is available below.
It concludes that “Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole.”
It finds “beyond a reasonable doubt that Israel is guilty of policies and practices that constitute the crimes of apartheid” as defined in international law.
It urges national governments to “support boycott, divestment and sanctions activities and respond positively to calls for such initiatives.”
Palestinians warmly welcomed the report, but Israel angrily denounced it as akin to Nazi propaganda. Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN demanded that the report be withdrawn.
That demand came just as the Trump administration announced a budget plan that includes sweeping cuts in US contributions to the UN.
Khalaf’s resignation indicates that Guterres acted obediently and swiftly to carry out the orders from the United States. In a tweet, the Anti-Defamation League, a powerful Israel lobby group in the United States, thanked Guterres for urging ESCWA to withdraw the report.
The Israeli government has long targeted Khalaf for retaliation for doing her job. In 2014, its UN ambassador demanded she be removed from her post for criticizing Israel’s policies of occupation and Jewish colonization of Palestinian territory at the expense of Muslim and Christian communities.
The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), the civil society coalition that leads the global boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, condemned Guterres’ intervention.
“The fact that a UN secretary general has bowed to threats and intimidation from the Trump administration to protect Israel from accountability, yet again, is hardly news,” the BNC said. “The real news is that this time round, Israel, with all its influence in Washington, cannot put the genie back into the bottle.”
“Palestinians are deeply grateful to ESCWA’s director, Dr. Rima Khalaf, who preferred to resign in dignity than to surrender her principles to US-Israeli bullying,” the BNC added.
Khalaf’s resignation, under pressure to suppress factual and legal findings unfavorable to Israel, will send a chilling message to other UN officials that they are better off serving those in power than in upholding any mandate to advance human rights and respect for international law.
Comments
I salute the bravery of the
Permalink Ahmed Jeewajee replied on
I salute the bravery of the Dr Rima Khalaf. I wish there would be many more who could deliver a serious blow to the terrorist State of Israel
Rima khalaf
Permalink Razi Ashraf replied on
Rima khalaf spoke the truth with stark evidence. Israel being pampered by the US is well known. Also the control and influence of the Israeli lobby on US government foreign policy is no secret. Anyone who criticizes Israel's unfair treatment of the Palestinians or questions Israel's legitimacy is punished. A couple of years ago Helen Thomas three times secretary to the white House under three US presidents was forced to resign despite 50 years of loyal service just because she questioned the legitimacy of Israel's occupation if Palestine. Answering press reporters who wanted her opinion on the Israeli Palestine issue she spontaneously replied : "The Israelis should go back to their respective lands of origin . When asked where they should go back to Helena said: ""go back to Poland,Russia,Germany,France, Ukraine and so on". This was taken back as an offence immediately as expected and in three weeks she was forced to resign from her post she had gallantly held for 50 years. Such is the influence of Israel. So Rima Khalaf's case is not surprising. As Helen Thomas ,God bless her soul, sadly remarked before her death :" Nobody can ever criticise Israel and hope to get away with it".
Ms. Rima Khalaf's resignation
Permalink Abayomi Manrique replied on
Thanks for sharing this information. I saw the news report about the apartheid system in the israeli occupied Palestinian lands but I did not read the report itself. I will now. I believe we should let the u n know how we feel about this as well. Thanks again.
UN official resigns after pressure to withdraw Israel apartheid
Permalink Khalid replied on
In my opinion, it is not wise that people who support the Palestinians resigns from such important position. We shall keep standing for our word and beliefs.
UN is an independent body?
Permalink Uzma Mazhar replied on
If the US and Israel are going to bully UN to withdraw it's report just because they don't want to face reality, then what is the point of having UN? Bullying bigots.
Israeli Apartheid Report
Permalink Frank McMahon replied on
Utterly appalled at UN refusal to publish this. The UN is surely a failed project, as useless and ineffective as the League of Nations
The word is out!
Permalink tom hall replied on
Thanks, Ali, for linking to the report. Clearly, you anticipated its deletion from ESCWA's website.
And sincere thanks to Dr. Khalaf for her principled stand. The Secretariat's claim that this dispute centers on procedural rather than substantive issues is particularly flimsy. Neither the United States nor Israel have cited any evasion of the U.N. chain of command as reason for their hostile response to the document. They have been very direct and clear in that regard. They have denounced the report because they abhor what it says and what it demonstrates.
Guterres recently expressed regret that he was blocked from appointing former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad to head the U.N. mission in Libya. The Trump administration is thought to have rejected Fayyad's candidacy. Guterres now has a new cause for regret, though he is unlikely ever to acknowledge such sentiments publicly.
It's worth noting that the mainstream media are devoting virtually no coverage to the actual content of the report, preferring to convey the shocked outrage of Israel and the U.S. and to focus on dramatic internal events at the senior U.N. level. They have once again chosen not to contaminate their readers and viewers with sufficient knowledge to make up their own minds.
Thaks
Permalink Alex replied on
Thanks for the truth
Resignation of U.N. official
Permalink Merrill Piera replied on
I am horrified and deeply discouraged in the face of the actions of U.S.Ambassador to the U.N.Haley with regard to the report on Israeli apartheid. Obstinate U.S. collusion with Israel in this matter has all along been a source of profound dismay. It gets worse and worse. It is contagious in fact.
For shame!
The price of telling the truth is never 2 high!
Permalink tony greenstein replied on
Quite right. I have no sympathy for this woman. Doesn't she know that telling the truth is anti-Semitic? And then she refuses to retract when the USA orders her to (via the puppet who is UN General Secretary?)
A shocking example of the worst form of anti-Semitism. I find it strange that there has been no reference to the International Criminal Court at the Hague for this.
Thank you Rima Khalaf
Permalink Hussein Hammami replied on
A few words of thanks to Dr. Rima Khalaf, former ESCWA Secretary General.
The demand that Israel, the US, and the UN Secretary General made on you to withdraw the report that ESCWA published on the apartheid policies of Israel is a stark example of raw power brutally exercised against an international body in total disregard to the basic tenets of civilized human discourse. One would have expected that a democracy like the United States would have wanted to debate the reasoning behind the conclusions reached in the report and judge it on the merits of its legal and moral arguments or the lack thereof instead of wielding its political weight to suppress it.
The report is not the brainchild of some anti-Israeli politician or someone consumed by hatred toward the Jews , but is authored by two American academicians. They are Richard Falk, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University and Virginia Tilley, Professor of Political Science at Southern Illinois University. As academics their methodology was scientific and they arrived at the conclusion that Israel applies an apartheid regime on the Palestinians by measuring Israel's treatment of the Palestinians against the yardstick of universally recognized principles set out in international law.
Dr. Rima Khalaf, you stood your ground and tendered your resignation rather than submit to the unwarranted dictates of the United States and the neophyte UN Secretary General Guterres. And by doing so you stand head and shoulders above your critics and earn worldwide respect and admiration.
UN REPORT ON ISRAEL'S APARTHEID
Permalink JOHN CHUCKMAN replied on
No end to American dominance and abuse of the UN.
The earth's other 95% of humanity has been deprived of its voice in international affairs through American manipulation and threats and blackmail of the UN.
American diplomats of the lowlife character of Madeline Albright and Samantha Power have seen to that.
The effort was helped considerably by America's previous unilateral refusal to pay its treaty-determined dues until it got its way, threatening the UN's very existence.
Recent Secretaries-General have no independence or character at all. Ban Ki-Moon was almost a joke, a kind of Monty Pythonesque American creature loyally serving America's interests.
Of course, one of the main beneficiaries of all America's international dirty work is America's Middle East colony, otherwise known as Israel.
The never-ending dirty game of telling people what to say or getting rid of them when they don't comply tells us all we need to know of Americo-Israeli principles.
We know that both Nelson Mandela and Bishop Tutu described what they saw in Israel as apartheid, and their view was seconded by the most honest American President of the century, Jimmy Carter. Of course, Carter’s honesty was rewarded by being widely labelled as anti-Semitic in McCarthy-like attacks.
Support
Permalink Ahmed El borno replied on
I support madam rim a khalf in her stand against the aggression of the secretary of the UN.
No power will force us to give up our right for peace and Justes.
appreciation
Permalink Eric replied on
Has someone started a sign-on letter (formally a petition, I suppose) to thank Rima Khalaf?
Iagree with doctor rima kalaf
Permalink Ali replied on
Iagree with doctor rima kalaf
U.N. rapport on Israel policy
Permalink antoinette dhoohe replied on
I think we should salute the probity of Rima Khalaf at first.
Many people dont know that there is not such situation as an Israelian nationality, there is a Jewish nationality for the persons considered as being Jewish, and a called citizenship for the others. They dont have the same rights. In discussions, representatives of Israel avoid the subject by speaking about the Israeli als being the subjects of Israel, who in fact do not exist. It is kind of absurd.
As it actually exists, Israel is not a state : it has no defined territory on which the autority of its governement applies, recognized by the citizens living in this territory, all of these citizens having equal rights towards this autority, these three conditions needing to be fullfilled to have a state in international constitutional law. For that reason, one could only recognize Israel when it would really be a state, and it can not be put as a precondition by Israel in the discussions with the Palestinians, - these preconditionby Israel is in fact a deadlock-, it can be the result of an agreement, for instance if the result of that agreement is the creation of two states.
As a matter a fact, for my opinion, one has to consider Israel, as it actually exists, in its reality a religious state. The consequence of it, is that a solution of the so-called Palestinian question, is per definitio not possible. So the the so-called peaceproces can go on for an other amount of years, as a cynical game, until the moment comes that it explodes. One may not think of it.
In the meantime these situation has a great direct negative influence in whole of the Middle-East and by reflection in the West, on the one hand because of the angriness the position taken by Israel provokes, on the other hand because of the policy Israel is developping toward the nabours. We can state these directly at the moment concerning the war in Syria.
It is all so much sad.
Excuse me for the mistakes in my English.
