Court overturns German ban on surgeon who witnessed Gaza war crimes

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta speaks at a protest at the German embassy in London, after he was deported by German authorities when he traveled to Berlin to speak at a conference on Palestine, 12 April. German police violently shut down the conference.

A court in Germany has overturned a Europe-wide travel ban imposed by German authorities on Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, the British Palestinian surgeon who spent weeks saving lives in Gaza at the beginning of Israel’s ongoing genocide.

In recent weeks, Abu Sitta has been barred from entering France and the Netherlands in order to speak about the Israeli war crimes he witnessed during his 43 days working as a doctor under Israel’s savage and indiscriminate bombardment.

Both countries are part of a common visa regime with Germany known as the Schengen area.

"There was a girl with just her whole body covered in shrapnel. She was nine. I ended up having to change and clean these wounds with no anaesthetic."



Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a surgeon who recently returned from Gaza after 41 days, describes the conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital. pic.twitter.com/75sbBWZyEH — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2023

I am at Charles De Gaule airport. They are preventing me from entering France. I am supposed to speak at the French Senate today. They say the Germans put a 1 year ban on my entry to Europe. — Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) May 4, 2024

"BREAKING NEWS: The Netherlands follows German ban on testimony of British-Palestinian doctor @GhassanAbuSitt1

and bans him from entering the Netherlands. Witnesses to the genocide in Gaza are silenced. More soon." https://t.co/xwpYiURzdL — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) May 9, 2024

In an exclusive interview with Middle East Eye, Ghassan Abu Sittah, a British-Palestinian doctor who has become known for his work in Gaza, detailed how he was detained at an airport in Germany and subsequently denied entry. Abu Sittah wanted to attend a conference where he would… pic.twitter.com/UTTgsWIXpO — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 12, 2024

“This is a significant victory for freedom of speech and a significant turning point in challenging the chilling environment that many Palestinian human rights advocates have to operate in,” the two civil rights groups added.

The ban on Abu Sitta had also drawn criticism from Human Rights Watch, which asserted that the “attempts to prevent him from sharing his experience treating patients in Gaza risks undermining Germany’s commitment to protect and facilitate freedom of expression and assembly and to nondiscrimination.”

Violent crackdown

The ban initially came to light when Abu Sitta attempted to enter Germany from the UK in April for a conference on Palestine in Berlin.

The conference got underway on the morning of 12 April, but was violently raided and shut down by German police within about an hour of its opening.

A day earlier, Abu Sitta was inaugurated as rector of the University of Glasgow, a position to which he was elected by students with 80 percent of the vote and a record turnout.

Berlin police just canceled the entire Palestine Congress. I was the only speaker that successfully finished a speech.



Salman Abu Sitta was cut off after 1 minute. Our livestream ended and electricity cut off.



This is Germany. pic.twitter.com/07NUCpownv — Hebh Jamal (@hebh_jamal) April 12, 2024

Video I just received shows @PolizeiBerlin_I arresting the spokesperson of Jewish Voice for Peace in Germany, Udi Raz, as horrified onlookers shout "Never Again!" amid these scenes so reminiscent of Germany's Nazi past (present) #PalaestinaKongress pic.twitter.com/F9DPJ4On9r — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 12, 2024

The German police cut off the electricity to the conference hall to halt the panel during which a video of 86-year-old Nakba survivor Salman Abu Sitta was being played. There is no "free speech" in Germany, but only violent repression of those speaking out against German-backed… https://t.co/1kt1i62pwm — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 12, 2024

On the day of the conference, Stern revealed that, “the authorities issued entry bans against several of the planned speakers, according to information from Stern. Accordingly, the bans affect Salman Abu Sitta and Ghassan Abu Sitta.”

The report added that “Ali Abunimah, a Palestinian American journalist, is currently being considered for an entry ban. Abunimah is co-founder of The Electronic Intifada, a pro-Palestinian news site and a supporter of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign.”

However since neither Salman Abu Sitta, a noted Palestinian historian and Nakba survivor, nor this writer attempted to travel to Germany, it is unclear whether an entry ban was or is in force.

Germany also imposed an entry ban on Yanis Varoufakis, the left-wing politician and former finance minister of Greece who had also been due to address the Palestine conference in Berlin.

Even more shocking, Berlin banned Varoufakis, an EU citizen, from conducting any political activity in the country, potentially blocking him from campaigning for his Europe-wide MERA25 party in European Parliament elections set for next month.

According to Varoufakis, German authorities have cited “national security” as a reason for refusing to provide his lawyers with an explanation of the scope or legal authority for the ban.

Varoufakis is suing the German government to overturn the ban.

Why @yanisvaroufakis is taking Germany to court.



It’s time to tell Germany: stop censoring voices for Palestine!



Please donate: https://t.co/fpJhcvXpS8 pic.twitter.com/SgE4Xtsarr — DiEM25 (@DiEM_25) May 10, 2024

Escalating repression

Germany has in recent months escalated its repression against Palestinians and their supporters as it continues to back Israel’s genocide in Gaza, even criminalizing the use of the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a call to end Israel’s German-backed and German-armed system of occupation, settler-colonialism, apartheid and genocide that affects Palestinians in every part of their historic homeland.

For its support of the ongoing genocide, Germany is also the subject of an ongoing case at the International Court of Justice brought by Nicaragua.