Court orders Netherlands to stop sending warplane parts to Israel

Solidarity activists outside the Palace of Justice in The Hague, just before a court inside issued a ruling ordering the Dutch government to stop supplying Israel with spare parts for its F-35 warplanes. Lex van Lieshout ANP

The Dutch government has seven days to stop supplying Israel with spare parts for its American-made F-35 warplanes, a national court in The Hague has ruled.

Meanwhile, a second major Japanese company has cut ties with Israel’s biggest arms firm in another sign of international alarm as Tel Aviv moves to escalate its genocide in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah.

“This positive ruling by the judge is very good news, especially for civilians in Gaza. It is an important step to force the Dutch government to adhere to international law, which the Netherlands has strongly advocated for in the past,” said Michiel Servaes, executive director of Oxfam Novib, one of the three rights groups that brought the case.

BREAKING: Oxfam Netherlands @oxfamnovib together with @PAXforpeace and @TheRightsForum won a lawsuit against the #Dutch government.



The court decided that the Netherlands must stop supplying F-35 parts to Israel within 7 days.

Read our reaction here 👉https://t.co/5KBjt1k3Ry pic.twitter.com/BSObpdaDmO — Oxfam in Jerusalem (@oxfamjerusalem) February 12, 2024

The court decision is particularly significant because the Dutch Air Force base in Woensdrecht is the regional center responsible for managing the entire stockpile of F-35 spare parts for Europe and Israel.

Oxfam Novib, PAX and the Rights Forum brought the lawsuit after the Dutch government refused to suspend its export licenses to Israel.

“The court finds that there is a clear risk that Israel’s F-35 fighter jets might be used in the commission of serious violations of international humanitarian law,” according to a summary of the ruling. “Israel does not take sufficient account of the consequences of its attacks for the civilian population. Israel’s attacks on Gaza have resulted in a disproportionate number of civilian casualties, including thousands of children.”

Since Israel began its genocidal extermination campaign in Gaza in October, it has killed at least 28,000 Palestinians, injured tens of thousands more, forcibly displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and systematically destroyed housing and infrastructure.

Shocking: The Education Cluster, co-led by @UNICEF and @SavetheChildren, released a horrifying report on the Israeli army's destruction of schools in Gaza.

Israel has destroyed and targeted over 70% of schools in Gaza. It will be impossible for children to return to schools… pic.twitter.com/NEOEjonSeB — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) February 12, 2024

Dutch government committed to participating in genocide

The Netherlands is legally obligated to act to suspend arms exports anytime there is a clear risk of serious violations of international humanitarian law, and the government violated those obligations by continuing to export spare parts, the court found.

Al-Mezan, a Palestinian human rights group, called the Dutch court’s ruling an “encouraging development” and urged the Netherlands “to fulfill its legal obligations under international law and immediately halt the provision of arms and other forms of military assistance to Israel.”

Encouraging development: a Dutch court ordered the Netherlands to halt F-35 component exports to Israel.



We urge the Netherlands to fulfill its legal obligations under international law and immediately halt the provision of arms and other forms of military assistance to Israel. https://t.co/BvAbM7Oxa1 — Al-Mezan الميزان (@AlMezanCenter) February 12, 2024

A Dutch court has ordered the state to cease the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel's genocidal regime within 7 days. It cannot resume complicity in mass killings unless the ruling is overturned in further appeals: https://t.co/0MdGzy6KlH — Mouin Rabbani (@MouinRabbani) February 12, 2024

Rights defenders are hoping that the Dutch court ruling is a good omen for a similar case currently before Britain’s high court and that it may set a precedent in other countries as well.

Already, Spain and Belgium’s Wallonia region have voluntarily suspended weapons exports to Israel.

Fourth major ramification as a result of the ICJ ruling for Israel:



The Hague Court of Appeal has ordered that the Netherlands must cease sending F-35 parts to Israel within a week.



This is absolutely huge as the UK has a similar case in the High Court at the moment. pic.twitter.com/apkrrWAXSR — Naks Bilal (@NaksBilal) February 12, 2024

BREAKING: the Dutch high court rules that the Netherlands is banned from continuing its export of F35 parts in the current circumstances.🧵with some key points of the ruling: https://t.co/3jONJWyuMO — Lydia de Leeuw (@LydiaDeLeeuw) February 12, 2024

Nippon Aircraft Supply cuts ties with Elbit Systems

Meanwhile on Friday, Nippon Aircraft Supply announced that it was terminating a cooperation agreement with Elbit Systems, Israel’s biggest weapons manufacturer.

The decision by the aerospace company came just days after another Japanese conglomerate, Itochu, announced that it was severing ties with Elbit.

Itochu cited last month’s International Court of Justice decision ordering Israel to immediately halt what the judges determined could plausibly be called a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

🇯🇵 Japanese woman, alongside a 🇵🇸 Palestinian activist, clapping traditional Kabuki clappers outside an office of Nippon Aircraft Supply in Tokyo. As soon as she started to recite, a miracle happend. NAS announced it will end its partnership with 🇮🇱 the Israeli arms giant Elbit. pic.twitter.com/i3q8txHlx5 — 🇵🇸🇯🇵 Thoton Akimoto (@AkimotoThn) February 9, 2024

A petition launched by Students and Youths for Palestine in December calling on Itochu and Nippon Aircraft Supply to end their relationship with Elbit has garnered more than 33,000 signatures.

Last week in Tokyo, members of the activist group held a protest outside the offices of Nippon Aircraft Supply.

Similar protests in Osaka and Nagoya have been aimed at pressuring other companies to take similar action. Photos of protests in solidarity with Gaza in Tokyo and Nagoya have been shared online: