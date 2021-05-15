Blowing apart a monstrous Israeli lie

I had the opportunity to debunk this vicious, dehumanizing libel to the face of one such propagandist when I appeared on CGTN’s The Heat on Thursday.

The show begins with an interview with Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi.

Then I was on a panel with two Israeli propagandists, Jeremy Saltan, a settler from Chicago and a member of Yamina, an alliance of extreme right-wing political parties, and Amotz Asa-El, a commentator for The Jerusalem Post.

Both regurgitated a predictable barrage of talking points aimed at justifying Israel’s targeting of Palestinian civilians.

Saltan claimed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas “is putting the rocket launchers on top of the residential apartment buildings” and “choosing deliberately to put those innocent civilians in a place to have a situation of collatoral damage.”

It’s a version of the perennial lie that Palestinians use their children as “human shields.”

As this clip below shows, I responded to Saltan that if there was a shred of truth to his claim, Israel – with its drones and surveillance technology – would undoubtedly be able to provide evidence.

But instead, we have fabrications.

Israeli Defense Forces launched a new offensive by land and air in Gaza. Ali Abunimah, co-founder of The Electronic Intifada, and Israeli political analyst Jeremy Saltan discuss the ongoing conflict. #Isrealpalestine pic.twitter.com/o7nuuyrlCs — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 14, 2021

In fact, as The Electronic Intifada reported, the video was more than two years old and came from Syria.

Twitter actually labeled it “manipulated media” – in other words a lie – and Gendelman eventually deleted it.

A family massacre

As of late Friday, the health ministry in Gaza reported that more than 125 Palestinians had been killed since the Israeli bombardment began on Monday, including more than 30 children and 20 women.

Almost 1,000 people have been injured. But that dreadful toll is growing by the hour.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a reported Israeli airstrike hit a residential building belonging to the Abu Hatab family in Gaza’s Beach refugee camp.

At least 10 people – eight children and two women – were killed.

Pictures circulated by media show a months-old baby who was rescued from the rubble under which his family was killed.

#صور أحد الأطفال الناجين من مجزرة الاحتلال بحق عائلة أبو حطب في مخيم الشاطئ غرب مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/dJ5Z6ZZKha — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 15, 2021