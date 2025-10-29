Video: Families living on Gaza beach have nowhere to go

This video features three people whose families set up makeshift shelters on the Gaza beach.

“I was staying in the Unknown Soldier’s Square,” in the center of Gaza City, Raed al-Kafarneh told The Electronic Intifada.

“When the war intensified at the beginning of September, we were displaced to the shore,” the father of eight added.

The 51-year-old is originally from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza – a town that has been all but erased by Israeli forces. This is not al-Kafarneh’s first displacement during Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“We don’t have the money to rent land,” he adds. “So we chose to set up by the sea instead.”

Suad Mansour Abu al-Kheir, 49, is from Jabaliya refugee camp, also in northern Gaza.

Her home was destroyed, and she was forced to flee to the south.

“I was the last one left in the neighborhood. I thought maybe I would stay there but it wasn’t our fate to stay,” the mother of eight told The Electronic Intifada.

“At first, they hit our house with artillery shelling, then with a drone strike,” she added.

“I took my children and my husband and we came here to the sea.”

Camerawork by Ahmed al-Danaf, a photojournalist in the Gaza Strip. The video was produced by Ruwaida Amer, a journalist in Gaza. Text and post-production by associate editor Tamara Nassar.