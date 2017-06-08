Video: Checkpoint 300

“This is our life: difficult and full of problems.”

So says one of the thousands of Palestinian laborers who queue before dawn each day to pass through Checkpoint 300, separating the occupied West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

The Israeli military checkpoint is the main crossing point for Palestinians from all over the southern West Bank who work in Israel.

Palestinians in the West Bank must hold an Israeli permit to cross the checkpoint. They are not allowed free movement into Israel.

There are around 100 fixed checkpoints like Checkpoint 300 in the West Bank.

Video by Ahmad Al-Bazz, Haidi Motola and Anne Paq/Activestills.