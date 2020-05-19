Video: Celebrating Ramadan despite the pandemic

Ramadan is different in Gaza this year.

It coincides with the new coronavirus pandemic, which has made life even more difficult for families in the coastal enclave.

Usually a time of communal gatherings and prayers, families are spending it in isolation and with fewer means than before.

“Mosques have closed and we no longer perform night prayers there,” Jihad Abu Mohsen, a 49-year-old mother of two, told The Electronic Intifada.

Since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Gaza, some 130,000 Palestinians there have lost their sources of income.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.

Still, this family is trying to keep the festive spirit of the month alive.

“We didn’t want to ruin the Ramadan atmosphere,” Abu Mohsen said.

“We wanted to be happy during Ramadan this year, we tried to create a pleasant mood.”

Abu Mohsen hung lights and makeshift ornaments made out of recycled cans.

She hasn’t stopped working, despite the hardships. She collects empty plastic containers and sells them to someone who repurposes them.

Video by Ruwaida Amer and Sanad Ltefa.