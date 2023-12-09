To those I’ve lost

Palestinians inspect the wreckage caused by an Israeli airstrike on the Jaffa mosque and hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, 8 December 2023. (Omar Ashtawy / APA Images)

Dr. Refaat Alareer

Dr. Refaat was and still is my role model. He is someone I look up to.

I did not have the chance to be one of his students at the university. I came to know him in November 2022 in the Business and Technology Incubator at the Islamic University of Gaza.

He was my mentor, and he helped me in my journey to find a job.

He was always there when I needed him, encouraging me to pursue my goals and to never surrender to the circumstances. Dr. Refaat was more than just a mentor; he was a continuous source of inspiration.

The last time I saw him was in August of this year. It was the closing ceremony of the program I joined and that he worked in.

He asked me about my life and my job situation. I did not know it would be the last time I would see him.

He survived the bombing of his home, the hunger and starvation, and the cold winter only to be killed in a single airstrike. It wiped out his attempts to stay alive so that he could continue to speak about the injustices of the world against our people.

The Israelis killed him to silence him. They want us to die in silence.

As I bid farewell to a man whose life was dedicated to the pursuit of justice, let us remember Dr. Refaat Alareer for the inspiration he provided, the lives he touched and the change he sought to bring.

May he rest in peace. May his legacy endure beyond the day when the occupation ends.

Shymaa al-Jazaar

A cherished friend from my high school days. The kind-hearted soul who captured photographs of our children as a kindergarten photographer.

The pain I feel today is immeasurable as I reflect on the losses she endured and the devastating circumstances of her departure. Shymaa’s world shattered when her beloved husband was killed by Israel while running an errand at the local market.

She was left alone with their daughter. As we grappled with the grief of her husband’s killing, fate dealt yet another cruel blow.

Three weeks later, an Israeli airstrike killed Shymaa, her daughter and her entire family.

The weight of this tragedy is too much for words to bear.

Shymaa was a friend, a beacon of warmth, kindness and love. As a devoted mother and a talented photographer, she found joy in the simple moments.

It is heartbreaking to witness how the war is destroying innocent lives. It is tearing apart families and robbing us of the beauty that Shymaa brought to the world.

I hope she is reunited with her husband. May Shymaa al-Jazaar, her husband, their daughter and all those unjustly killed by Israel rest in peace.

Sharouq al-Azoum

Sharouq was another friend from high school. She became a lawyer.

Israel killed her and her entire family, save her mother, who is now destined to live in the ruins.

Sharouq did not live long enough to marry, to have children. Her wishes and her dreams have died alongside her.

Sharouq’s journey was one of determination and dedication. As a lawyer, she committed herself to upholding the principles of justice and to fighting for the rights of others.

Her intellect and her compassion made her a source of hope to all who knew her.

Resistance

Dr. Refaat Alareer was not a victim. He was a symbol of resistance, a voice against injustice and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

His life embodied the struggle of a people who continue to face adversity with courage.

Shymaa al-Jazaar is not defined by the tragedy of her death, but by the love she shared, the memories she created and the joy she brought to our lives. May she find solace in the arms of her husband once more, reunited in a realm free of the cruelties of this world.

Sharouq al-Azoum continues to embody the passion she brought to every aspect of my life. She stood by me in our high school years.

She had a legal mind that sought justice and a soul that deserved a future.

These are people I have known and loved. They were people just like me and you.

I miss them so much. I cannot see how I will live following their deaths.

Sahar Qeshta is a writer in Gaza.